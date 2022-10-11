1. Speaker

Prof. Donna Strickland (2018 Nobel Laureate in Physics)

2. Themes

Generating High-Intensity, Ultrashort Optical Pulses

3. Location

Online, watch link:

https://www.koushare.com/lives/room/473995

4. Time

October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) 20:20

5. Host

Graduate Work Department

6. Undertake

Beijing Physics Society, School of Physical Science and Engineering, Beijing Jiaotong University, School of Instrument Science and Optoelectronic Engineering, Beihang University

Summary

In this report, Professor Donna Strickland will introduce the chirped pulse amplification technology. The basic principle of chirped pulse amplification technology is (as shown in the figure below): first, using the principle of dispersion, the femtosecond laser pulse is stretched in the time domain through a stretcher, so that the pulse width is stretched to hundreds of picoseconds or even nanoseconds; After the pulse is amplified by the laser gain medium, the dispersion is compensated by the compressor, and finally the pulse is compressed back to the initial pulse width level.

The chirped pulse amplification technology can ensure that the width of the pulse before and after amplification is basically the same, but the energy of the pulse can be increased by several orders of magnitude, thereby greatly improving the peak power of the laser pulse. This technology has been widely used in ultra-intense and ultra-short pulse laser systems, boosting the research of new laser-matter interactions, and also promoting the development of emerging laser applications such as laser eye surgery and mobile phone glass micromachining.

reporter

Donna Strickland, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Waterloo, winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, an internationally renowned optics expert at the University of Waterloo in Canada, one of the inventors of the chirped pulse amplification technology, and former president of the Optical Society of America (2013), has been engaged in long-term Research on the multi-frequency Raman effect and the generation of mid-infrared lasers. In 1985, together with her mentor Gérard Mourou, she published the Nobel Prize-level results of chirped pulse amplification in the journal Optics Communications. Donna thus became the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics after Marie Curie and Maria Goeppert Mayer.