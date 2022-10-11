Home Entertainment Campus Tour of Beijing Jiaotong University Academician | On October 18, Professor Donna Strickland, Nobel Laureate in Physics, will take you to understand the chirped pulse amplification technology
Entertainment

Campus Tour of Beijing Jiaotong University Academician | On October 18, Professor Donna Strickland, Nobel Laureate in Physics, will take you to understand the chirped pulse amplification technology

by admin
Campus Tour of Beijing Jiaotong University Academician | On October 18, Professor Donna Strickland, Nobel Laureate in Physics, will take you to understand the chirped pulse amplification technology
1. Speaker

Prof. Donna Strickland (2018 Nobel Laureate in Physics)

2. Themes

Generating High-Intensity, Ultrashort Optical Pulses

3. Location

Online, watch link:

https://www.koushare.com/lives/room/473995

4. Time

October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) 20:20

5. Host

Graduate Work Department

6. Undertake

Beijing Physics Society, School of Physical Science and Engineering, Beijing Jiaotong University, School of Instrument Science and Optoelectronic Engineering, Beihang University

Summary

In this report, Professor Donna Strickland will introduce the chirped pulse amplification technology. The basic principle of chirped pulse amplification technology is (as shown in the figure below): first, using the principle of dispersion, the femtosecond laser pulse is stretched in the time domain through a stretcher, so that the pulse width is stretched to hundreds of picoseconds or even nanoseconds; After the pulse is amplified by the laser gain medium, the dispersion is compensated by the compressor, and finally the pulse is compressed back to the initial pulse width level.

The chirped pulse amplification technology can ensure that the width of the pulse before and after amplification is basically the same, but the energy of the pulse can be increased by several orders of magnitude, thereby greatly improving the peak power of the laser pulse. This technology has been widely used in ultra-intense and ultra-short pulse laser systems, boosting the research of new laser-matter interactions, and also promoting the development of emerging laser applications such as laser eye surgery and mobile phone glass micromachining.

reporter

Donna Strickland, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Waterloo, winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, an internationally renowned optics expert at the University of Waterloo in Canada, one of the inventors of the chirped pulse amplification technology, and former president of the Optical Society of America (2013), has been engaged in long-term Research on the multi-frequency Raman effect and the generation of mid-infrared lasers. In 1985, together with her mentor Gérard Mourou, she published the Nobel Prize-level results of chirped pulse amplification in the journal Optics Communications. Donna thus became the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics after Marie Curie and Maria Goeppert Mayer.

See also  Giorgio Parisi, the first Italian physicist in the Nobel "antechamber"

Editor: Liang Ping

(This article is reproduced from the graduate student of Beijing Jiaotong University, if there is any infringement, please contact 13810995524)

* The article is the author’s independent point of view and does not represent the position of MBAChina. E-mail of the editorial department: news@mbachina.com, welcome to communicate and cooperate.

You may also like

Expected to go online before Double Eleven: 88VIP...

“Clara, the rhino” is the nostalgic star of...

The boutique urban idol drama “It’s Just a...

Agatha’s suspenseful adaptation of “Ghosts of Venice” officially...

Ray-Ban and Liu Yuxin’s collaboration series eclectic interpretation...

“My Secret Roommate” in Lianlian Theater is set...

Beijing International Music Festival is an international festival...

Ningbo National Day movie box office exceeds 22...

“Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker establishes new media company...

What is the fashion vision of Daniel Lee,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy