Guan Yubing

On the evening of February 16, the China Performance Industry Association disclosed the relevant industry research. Artists from Hong Kong and Taiwan such as Jay Chou and Mayday, and mainland artists such as Li Yuchun and Mao Buyi all have concert plans within the year, which quickly aroused widespread attention. At the same time, a large number of “scalpers” have appeared on multiple platforms, vying to sell reservation tickets through links.

The so-called pre-booked tickets refer to concert tickets that have been pre-sold before the official tickets have been issued, or even when the specific time for the concert has not been determined. Why do consumers spend a lot of money to book such tickets? Fundamentally speaking, consumers are worried that concert tickets will not be available and hope to lock them in advance. In addition, “scalpers” often lure consumers with the words “the fare is cheaper than the later stage, and the seat can be selected first” and “feeling that it is over budget, cancel the subscription fee”, making it easy for them to spend their wallets. In this way, the new business of “scalpers” booking tickets has also become another new mode of “harvesting” consumers in addition to the “grabbing on behalf of” business.

Can concert reservation tickets be grabbed? The answer is no. According to the “Rules for the Implementation of the Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Performances”, tickets for commercial performances can only be sold after approval. Therefore, for performances that are still under approval, it is neither compliant nor legal to conduct ticket sales in advance. So how did the reservation ticket come about? Part of it is the work of fake “scalpers”, who charge a deposit but cannot cash it. The other is that “scalpers” do have “connections” to obtain concert tickets, but this obviously does not comply with the “Public Security Management Punishment Law”. In other words, no matter what the situation is, the real and fake “scalpers” face different legal risks, and consumers may face the risk of “empty tickets and money”.

The enthusiasm of fans and fans has promoted the popularity of related concert tickets and reservation tickets, which is beneficial to the development of the performing arts market. However, there are inevitably some uncertainties in large-scale concerts, such as rescheduling and cancellation of concerts without approval. Therefore, consumers can only protect their legitimate rights and interests to the greatest extent by purchasing concert tickets on formal and guaranteed platforms.