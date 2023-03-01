Home Entertainment Can it break 4 billion? “The Wandering Earth 2” became the box office champion in February, surpassing “Manjianghong”–fast technology–technology changes the future
According to the data of the Beacon Professional Edition, as of 21:00 on February 28, the national box office in February 2023 has reported 3.858 billion yuan, with a total of 86.382 million people and 9.272 million performances.

in,“The Wandering Earth 2” had a box office of 1.118 billion in February, a full 100 million more than the second place “Manjianghong”.

As of March 1st,“The Wandering Earth 2” was released for 39 days, with a total box office of 3.931 billion yuan.Temporarily ranked tenth in the total box office list of mainland China‘s film historywhich is very close to the ninth place “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” (4.067 billion).

As the latest domestic sci-fi blockbuster, “The Wandering Earth 2” is a milestone from the perspective of Chinese film industrialization, Chinese film, and Chinese pop culture values.

Top five at the box office in February:

“Wandering Earth 2” monthly box office 1.118 billion

“Man Jianghong” monthly box office 1.018 billion

“Bear Infested: Stay with me “Bear Core”” has a monthly box office of 392 million

“Deep Sea” monthly box office 351 million

“No Name” monthly box office 264 million

Can it break 4 billion?

