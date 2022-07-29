Recently, the film “The Treasure of the Snow Mountain Flying Fox in the North of the Fortress”, produced by iQIYI and supervised by Luyang, and adapted from Jin Yong’s classic martial arts works, was officially launched. The day before that, the 2003 version of “Eternal Dragon Slayer” starring Su Youpeng, Alyssa Chia and Gao Yuanyuan was restored in high-definition and announced to be launched on Tencent Video. On the one hand, it is a big online movie that started from the shell of “Jin Yong IP”; on the other hand, it became a childhood memory of the post-90s in the remake of Jin Yong in the millennium. The topic of “Wuxia Remake” once again sparked heated discussions.

“Flying snow shoots the white deer in the sky, the hero of the laughing book leans on the blue mandarin duck”, these 14 novels have built a “Jin Yong martial arts universe” comparable to Marvel. Since the 1960s, it has become a film and television adaptation and remake” bonanza”. A number of high-scoring adaptations such as the 83-version TV series “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, Tsui Hark’s “Swordsman” series, Stephen Chow’s “The Lu Ding Ji”, and 01 CCTV’s “Swordsman” were born , there are many landmark works that affect the aesthetic style of the film. However, in recent years, “Jin Yong’s remake” is no longer a solid foundation for film and television people’s innovative exploration, but has become an industrial production material to save the shortage of original scripts. There are more and more remakes, and the ratings are getting lower and lower. 2018’s “New Swordsman” even made netizens score 2.5, the lowest score in Jin Yong’s film and television history. Therefore, at the beginning of the launch of “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain”, many people were not optimistic about this big online movie, and they directly criticized it as a “magic reform”. But after the actual broadcast, some viewers commented, “Although the Hu Miao battle at the beginning of the film has a lot of slow motion, it is a bit rushed”, but the film continues the martial arts style of the “Embroidered Spring Knife” series, regardless of the adaptation of the original work, “There are more than expected. viewing experience”. Between polarized comments, an issue surfaced—how to break the curse of “Jin Yong’s martial arts become worse and worse”?

To innovate or to “magic reform”?

Being complained by netizens for “magic change”, “The Treasure of the Snow Mountain Flying Fox in the North of the West” is not “unjustly wronged”.

As Jin Yong’s fourth martial arts novel written in 1959, “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” is also the shortest of the twelve novels. The story revolves around two clues: treasure hunt and revenge. Compared with other works spanning several decades, although this “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” reflects the grudges and grievances of several major families over the past century, its dramatic conflicts are almost concentrated in one day. Jin Yong once admitted that this work was influenced by Dumas’ “The Count of Monte Cristo”. The concept of good and evil directly affects the fate of the characters in “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain”. Hu, Miao, Fan, and Tian, ​​the four great families, have a hundred years of feud caused by a misunderstanding, and they have repeatedly tortured human nature, which is also infinitely embarrassing. Unexpectedly, after this work came out, readers reported that its portrayal of the protagonist Hu Fei was not as good as his father Hu Yidao. Perhaps it is not enough, Jin Yong wrote “Flying Fox Biography” after that to complete the story. It is precisely because of this that many previous film and television remakes have tried to combine the plots of “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” and “Flying Fox Story”, trying to bridge the narrative gap between text and image transcoding in terms of volume.

However, in the face of the plots provided by the two novels, “Flying Fox in the Snow Mountains, North Treasure” chose to reframe the story, focusing on the treasure hunt. Tian Guinong dispatched his Hateful Eight to make Hu Yidao and Miao Renfeng feud, and the two were killed in the contest by the Hateful Eight. Leaving the mystery of King Chuang’s treasure in Feihu Mountain. Ten years later, the treasure map appeared in the world, and the positive and negative forces were suspicious of each other in the treasure hunt. Hu Fei broke into the villain lineup and completed revenge with Miao Ruolan. It is no exaggeration to say that the plot of the film only uses the IP, story background and names of some of the main characters of “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain”. As the villain that drives the plot, “The Hateful Eight” is a new role in the film. Such a subversive adaptation is completely unacceptable to the original party.

But for the new generation, the film has something remarkable. First of all, Lu Yang, as the producer, provides a certain guarantee for the quality of the film. Previously, he directed the series “Embroidered Spring Knife” and “Assassination of the Novelist”, which gained good reputation and box office results. Especially the “Embroidered Spring Knife” series, while inheriting the tradition of Chinese martial arts, it also gradually explores a cold and stern style, which is very personal. This time, “Flying Fox in Snow Mountains, North Treasure” has once again used the service team of the first two works. It has changed the roughness of the special effects scenes and camera lenses in the past, and has a texture close to the cinema. Secondly, it combines the original martial arts story with suspenseful elements, and evolves into a “Wolfman Kill” that is broken one by one, and mobilizes the movie-watching emotions through constant reversal. Compared with the realistic style of TVB martial arts that carries the memory of a generation, the film has a rhythm familiar to the audience of the net generation. However, some film critics also pointed out that the film has vigor but its shortcomings are also obvious: the reversal relies entirely on flashbacks, the lines are rough and blunt, the special effects are shocking, but there are few “hard-core” skills of real swords and guns… All these make it very It is difficult to compare with the previous work, and can only be regarded as a relatively well-made online movie.

Jin Yong’s martial arts adaptation dilemma is also the dilemma of all classic remakes

Behind the “magic reform”, there is also a heavy “burden” for the remake. Although the adaptation of “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” is difficult compared to other Jin Yong original works, it does not hinder the number of film and television adaptations. As early as 1964, that is, five years after the novel came out, “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” was adapted into a movie, starring Jiang Han and Ou Jiahui, and it was screened in two parts. The more well-known version is “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” starring Wei Ziyun, Mi Xue and others in 1978. In 1985, Hong Kong Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. starred Lu Liangwei and Zeng Huaqian, and launched a TV adaptation of the same name. In “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” filmed in Taiwan in 1991, “Dream Chaser” sung by Feng Feifei and composed by Luo Dayou was born. Around the millennium, Hong Kong TVB set off a new round of filming of Jin Yong dramas, and “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” was also included. This version starred Chen Jinhong and Charmaine Sheh, with Huang Rihua playing Hu Yidao in particular, and Nie Sangqing, who appeared as a new character, aroused dissatisfaction among gold fans at the time. What is better known to young mainland audiences is the version starring Nie Yuan, Zhu Yin, Zhong Xintong and An Yixuan. Looking back, although there is an adaptation, it is still within the acceptance range of the readers of the original work, but there are few voices of praise.

To a certain extent, Jin Yong’s martial arts adaptation dilemma has the commonality of the popular IP adaptation dilemma. That is, repeatedly copying the original work will inevitably be mediocre and lack of attention, but if the adaptation scale is too large, it will be scolded as “unworthy of the name”. However, the dilemma could not resist the “scarcity of original scripts”, and turned to stir up the creative inertia of the old IP to play the emotional card. Based on this situation, it is not that the “magic reform” has caused dissatisfaction, but the speculative mentality of the main founder is doomed to the result of “Jin Yong’s martial arts become worse and worse”.

But is innovation doomed to fail? Probably not quite. In the 1990s, in the face of many successful film and television works of Jin Yong, Tsui Hark’s “Swordsman” was not shrouded in the halo of Hu Jinquan, but absorbed the experience of his predecessors and joined the plot of the Dongchang eunuch to frame Zhongliang to enhance his ideological thickness. Cooperate with Cheng Xiaodong’s wonderful martial arts design to create “the pioneering work of new martial arts movies”. The interlude “A Smile from the Sea” created by Huang Zhan has become one of the most shining works in the history of Chinese film and television music. Since then, his “magic change” has gone a step further – he asked Brigitte Lin to play the undefeated East in “Swordsman 2: The Undefeated of the East”, and started an ambiguous relationship with Linghu Chong, played by Jet Li. This adaptation has encountered great dissatisfaction with Jin Yong himself, but it has achieved a special image in Chinese film history. It even influenced many subsequent “Swordsman”, which all followed the routine of women playing the undefeated East. The success of Tsui Hark’s “magic reform” was based on his deep understanding of Jin Yong’s “temples and rivers and lakes” and incorporated his own unique audio-visual language.

In this sense, compared with the controversy caused by the scale of adaptation, if a batch of the latest Jin Yong film and television dramas such as “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain” and other recent Jin Yong film and television dramas want to revive the “Jin Yong martial arts universe”, they should pay more attention to the spirit of “the great hero” At the core, use more exciting and solid fighting scenes to prove to a new generation of audiences that Jin Yong’s martial arts has the charm of spanning the times. (Text/Reporter Huang Qizhe)

[

责编：张晓荣 ]