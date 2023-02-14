May all lovers in the world be married, and may all family members in the world be lovers. Directed by Wang Ziming and Xiao Fei, starring Guo Tao, Lu Jingshan, Chen Qiaoen, Jia Bing, Jiang Haowen, Sheng Yijie, Clara, and Zhu Jianran, the movie “Can You Not Leave Me” starring Wu Yue will be released on Valentine’s Day in 2023 , on this day full of sweetness and warmth, the stars performed sincere love with their strength.

Unable to let go of holding hands, four couples are inseparable for love

The four couples in the film are all in the “thirty plus” life stage. They have experienced and managed love, marriage and family, faced difficulties in reality, suffered from spiritual confusion, and made different choices. Harvest different growth insights. Radio host Ye Hua (played by Guo Tao) told the audience a story about love: Business school lecturer Lin Fangfei (played by Chen Qiaoen) and lover Xia Chaoyang (played by Jia Bing) are a pair of long-distance couples who are on the rise in their careers. The conflict and confrontation between identity pursuit and career test whether the two can still trust each other; entrepreneur Fang Xinli (played by Jiang Haowen) often ignores his lover Benny (played by Sheng Yijie) for work, and even has to compromise for investment. After an accident, I went to find the memory of love at the beginning; the clown actor Wu Ruijun (Zhu Jianran) and the beautiful and gentle Wen Yonglan (Clara) are a younger couple. The question for them is whether they can never leave when disaster strikes. The story of Ye Hua himself and Kang Qian (Lu Jingshan) is even more embarrassing. It is not only a romantic love with a sense of providence, but also encountered the ruthless hand of fate. Their stories are also telling, companionship is a confession of long-term love, saying I love you, it is better to be together.

There are a lot of things that you can afford and let go of, but for your lover’s hand, you can afford it but can’t let it go easily. The lovers in the story are faced with contradictions and setbacks, such as not rich material life, heavy work pressure, ruthless illness, sudden disaster, and even intergenerational entanglements. Those darkest moments are just when they are tested Whether these couples have a love that will never leave. “Can You Not Leave Me” is not only a question to each other, but also a sigh to the teasing of fate, and after asking, everyone has to give their own answer.

Only love is eternal, the strength of the stars interprets romance and sincerity

Twenty years old, at the most powerless age, met the person who wanted to take care of him the most; and thirty plus, do you still have the courage to charge for love? Guo Tao, Lu Jingshan, Chen Qiaoen, Jia Bing, Jiang Haowen, Sheng Yijie, Clara, and Zhu Jianran starred to form four pairs of couples. They not only have the sweet companionship of each other, but also suffer setbacks and face the painful struggle of separation. The strength performance of the leading actors and the wonderful acting skills provided by Wu Yue’s special performance all make the whole story vivid and full, and you are moved with the fate of the characters in the story.

As a powerful actor, Guo Tao created an image of an intellectual radio host in this film. His mellow voice and delicate performance are impressive. Celina Celina plays his partner. Intergenerational emotional entanglements. Chen Qiaoen’s golden-collar lecturer at the business school has the right temperament and image, and Jia Bing’s role as both a humorous uncle and an affectionate brother is well-placed. The veteran actor Jiang Haowen and Sheng Yijie form a couple in the film. There is a stage performance of a play within a play in the film that is hilarious. The beautiful and seductive Clara is cute and cute in the film. The sweet interaction and life-and-death relationship between her and Zhu Jianran are moving. The eight leading actors all truly presented performances that fit the characters, and Wu Yue, who played a special role, also added a lot to the film.

The movie “Can You Not Leave Me” presented by the stars will be released on Valentine’s Day in 2023. If you want to say to lovers, “I love you, it’s better to be together”, please hold your lover’s hand and go to a show full of love screen story.

“Can You Not Leave Me” is produced by Beijing Lanting Haiyun Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yingjutianji Film (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., Yingjutianji Film and Television Production (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Nanhai Xingsheng Culture Development Co., Ltd., today Co-produced by Chengguo Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd.