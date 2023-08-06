Can you go sightseeing in hell?

Some dictionaries translate the German word wandermut as passion for traveling or hiking courage. The word, however, has become a trademark for small groups of European tourists who decide to go into hell. And this last word, according to the testimony of thousands of Latin American migrants, is nothing other than the Darien Jungle.

The news about the German company called Wandermut that offers two-week packages, framed in adventure tourism, to cross this inhospitable and dangerous jungle area that separates Colombia and Panama did not cause much of a stir, to tell the truth. The normalization of the Darién, in the public opinion of Latin America, also left in the background that some 200,000 migrants passed through there only in the first half of 2023.

By a cruel paradox, the news about the Europeans who are going to visit the Darién coincided in time with the much more serious event, and which should alert various governments and authorities: a number four times higher than that registered in the first half of 2022, went through the jungle this year. The tourists went in search of, we would say, adrenaline, the thousands of migrants in pursuit of a dream or fleeing from inhospitable conditions in their countries of origin.

With satellite phones and the promise that a helicopter will be able to rescue them in a short time if an accident occurs, the tourists pay Wandermut the sum of 3,600 euros, plus the ticket to Panama, according to company spokesmen. The testimonies of migrants once they cross the jungle leave a record of people who died on the journey whose bodies simply remain in the Darién.

Recently, an expert in humanitarian affairs from Panama recorded the testimony of a Venezuelan family whose mother and two of her daughters were gang-raped by a gang of criminals, while they forced their husband and a teenage son to witness the act. The Darién is hell, the expert concluded by way of summary.

In the jungle or Darién Gap, which separates Colombia from Panama, there are neither highways nor formal roads. During their journey, migrants face criminal gangs and the adversities generated by nature itself. Despite everything, this year he is on his way to setting a new record for migrants crossing the Darién, to then continue advancing through Central America and Mexico, on their way to United States territory.

At the beginning of July, the immigration authorities of Panama confirmed that just over 200,000 people entered that country on foot after passing through the Darién, only in the first semester of this 2023. The figure is four times more than that of a similar period of 2022, when a record had already been set compared to previous years. The migratory flow, far from diminishing, has grown.

The total number of migrants who crossed the Darién jungle in 2022 was 248,284, a number that already represented a milestone. However, if the rhythm of the first semester continues in the remainder of 2023, by the end of this year it is estimated that half a million people will have crossed this dangerous stretch.

Among the migrants who have crossed the Darién so far this year, more than half are Venezuelans (103,028), followed by Haitians (33,553), Ecuadorians (25,925), Chinese (8,964) and Colombians (6,484). Other numerous nationalities are Chilean, Indian or Brazilian.

According to figures from the Panama Migration Directorate, in 2019, 22,102 migrants entered the Darién. In 2020 the number decreased to less than ten thousand due to the measures taken by the pandemic, and in 2021 there was an explosive rise to reach 133,726 and reached 248,284 in 2022. The Panamanian authorities have warned about the risks of crossing this jungle: although Migration is a universal right, it is important to carry out mobility in a regular, orderly and safe manner.

The president of the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (WOLA), Carolina Jiménez, highlighted the massive presence of Venezuelans leading this migratory flow in recent years. In the last year and a half, more than 250,000 Venezuelans have crossed this pass.

According to various organizations specialized in human mobility and human rights, the Darien jungle has become one of the most dangerous crossings in the world. The coordinator of attention to the migrant population of the Fe y Alegría organization, Elías Cornejo, affirms that the Darién plug is a jungle region that, for geopolitical reasons, in the framework of the Cold War remained impregnable, to prevent the expansion of the Colombian guerrilla to Panama.

Currently, according to this Panamanian expert, it is technically possible to open a passage to allow a controlled flow of migrants, but there is no political will. This should be one of the first actions to take in order to create a safer passage, as well as allow more control of this incessant flow.

For Jiménez, this situation should lead many governments in the region to question the reasons for the mass expulsion of citizens in countries like Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and now also Ecuador. Such a debate does not seem to be on the public agenda at this time. Meanwhile, hell is still there, in the Darién, only now tourists are also joining it, as surprising as this may seem.

* Journalist and political scientist. Founder and director of Medianálisis.

