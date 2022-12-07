In recent years, with the popularity of various parent-child programs and children’s programs, some minors have entered the public’s field of vision at a young age, generating high traffic and even having certain commercial value. “Become a child star, gain both fame and fortune” – some parents who are eager for quick success and quick profit have seen the “shortcut” for their children to become famous and talented, and do everything possible to find opportunities for their children to enter the film and television and entertainment circles, which makes it possible for criminals who want to profit from it An opportunity to take advantage of.

The “producer” recruited young actors, but the parents were blocked after paying the money

Yu Mou, who has a low level of education, has been in the extras industry for a long time, and makes a living by it. In the process of helping others to introduce filming opportunities, Yu found that many parents have the dream of making their children become child stars. In order to let their children play a role in a drama, they will not hesitate to spend a lot of money, and are even willing to bring money into the group. Yu Mou realized that the parents’ money was too easy to earn, so he had the idea of ​​defrauding by taking the opportunity—he used the identity of a “producer” to recruit young actors for fictional film and television works, or falsely claimed that he was a member of the film and television industry. “Capable people” can get the opportunity to shoot commercials…

In July 2020, Yu falsely claimed that young actors were being recruited for the role of the daughter of a certain movie heroine, and that young actors were also being recruited for the role of the sister of a certain TV drama actor… Yu sent a piece of false recruitment information to his own establishment in the WeChat group. In order to win the trust of the parents, he found someone to forge a “producer” work permit for himself, falsely claiming that he could help his children arrange the roles in the above-mentioned film and television dramas, and the parents rushed to sign up after seeing the news.

To enter Yu Mou’s WeChat group, he needs to pay a certain membership fee. Knowing the psychology of parents, he divided the membership price into several grades. The annual membership fee for ordinary members is 2888 yuan, and there is no guarantee to get participation in plays or commercials. The number of opportunities, and the amount of remuneration is uncertain; the annual membership fee for intermediate members is 6,888 yuan, and the number of opportunities to participate in plays or accept commercials is at least 3 times, and the remuneration ranges from 600 to 3,000 yuan; senior members are 15,888 One year, 8 chances are guaranteed, and the remuneration is more than 1,500 yuan each time.

Mr. Li, a parent in Beijing, wanted to win a role in a certain movie for his child Mumu, so he transferred 3888 yuan to Yu through WeChat according to Yu’s request (the membership amount increased by 1,000 yuan). Later, Yu arranged for Mu Mu to participate in two advertisement shooting opportunities, and paid Mr. Li 600 yuan and 625 yuan respectively. On October 26, 2020, Yu told Mr. Li that the role in a certain movie he was fighting for had been finalized to be played by Mumu, but Mumu needed to bring 19,800 yuan to join the group. Mr. Li immediately transferred the amount of money to Yu through WeChat. After receiving the money, Yu immediately blocked Mr. Li, and the WeChat group he signed up for was also disbanded immediately.

Ms. Cao, a parent in Shanghai, learned that Yu was the “producer” of “a certain movie”, so she wanted her daughter to play the role of the daughter of the leading actress in the movie. On April 6, 2021, Yu Mou and Ms. Cao signed a “Contract for Hiring Actors for Cinema Movies”, in which Yu Mou’s name was filled in the “Producer” column, and the contract stated that Ms. Cao’s daughter would play the leading role. There are a total of 23 scenes in the role of the daughter of the film, and the start time is May 1, 2021. After the contract was signed, Ms. Cao transferred 15,000 yuan to Yu through Alipay, and later Yu asked Ms. Cao for an introduction fee of 30,000 yuan. At this time, Ms. Cao had doubts about the identity of Yu. In order to prove his identity, Yu sent Ms. Cao a photo of his forged ID card. Ms. Cao searched Yu Mou’s name on the Internet and found that some netizens said that Yu Mou defrauded introduction fees by offering acting opportunities. In the face of Ms. Cao’s questioning, Yu ignored it. He neither arranged any performance opportunities for Ms. Cao’s daughter, nor returned 15,000 yuan to Ms. Cao.

In nine months, under the guise of providing children with opportunities to shoot film and television dramas and advertisements, Yu defrauded five parents for a total of more than 90,000 yuan, until April 21, 2021, when the police arrested him.

Defrauded 5 people of more than 90,000 yuan and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison

In court, the prosecution accused that during the period from July 2020 to April 2021, the defendant, Yu Mou, for the purpose of illegal possession, fabricated the fact that he could provide the victim’s children with opportunities to shoot film and television dramas and advertisements, and defrauded five victims successively. The total amount of money was 94,468 yuan. Later, the defendant, Yu Mou, blocked the victim’s WeChat account, disbanded the member’s WeChat group, and refused to contact the victim. All the stolen money was used for daily consumption by the victim and his family.

It was also found that when the victim noticed and asked Yu to provide a photo of his ID card, the defendant Yu made a false photo of his ID card and sent it to the victim via WeChat to prove his identity. The above facts are confirmed by evidence such as WeChat chat records, bank transfer records, victim statements, and witness testimony.

The defendant Yu Mou pleaded guilty in court, and Yu Mou’s defender stated that he had no objection to the facts and charges of the charges.

On October 19, 2022, the People’s Court of Xicheng District, Beijing found after a trial that the defendant, Yu Mou, for the purpose of illegal possession, fabricated facts, concealed the truth, and defrauded others of money. The amount was relatively large, and his behavior constituted the crime of fraud; Taking a photo of the resident ID card, and sending the photo to the victim to prove his identity, his behavior has constituted the crime of forging an identity document, and he should be punished for the crime of fraud and the crime of forging an identity document in accordance with the law. Given that the defendant was able to plead guilty in court and compensated some of the victims’ economic losses, he could be given a lighter punishment as appropriate. In the end, the Xicheng Court ruled in the first instance that the defendant Yu was guilty of fraud and forging identity documents, and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison and a fine of RMB 30,000.

observation and thinking

Beware of impersonation scams

In recent years, new types of fraudulent activities have emerged in an endless stream, and the methods of fraudulent methods are constantly changing, but they remain the same. The ultimate goal of fraudsters is to defraud money. It is one of the more common criminal methods in fraud to defraud the victim’s property by impersonating his identity. The characteristics of this type of criminal behavior are to rely on the false identity disguised to gain the trust of the victim, and to use a certain aspect of the victim’s needs. Committing fraud and illegally occupying the victim’s property.

Most parents hope that their children will become dragons and their daughters will become phoenixes, and hope that their children will have good development opportunities in the future. For the future of their children, parents are often willing to seek various resources and contribute willingly. Little do they know that the painstaking efforts of parents may be exploited by criminals. In this case, the reason why the defendant Yu Mou was able to defraud the five victims of more than 90,000 yuan was because he captured the psychology of his parents.

In cases of impersonating identity fraud, although criminals pretend to have various identities, some common features can be grasped and prevented:

One is that criminals will pretend to be acquaintances, such as relatives, friends and other people with close ties to defraud, and take advantage of the victim’s feelings and “loyalty”. Once the victim relaxes his vigilance, he is likely to be deceived. Therefore, if the other party asks for money, you must maintain rational thinking, listen to his words, and distinguish his actions. Once you find any abnormalities, you should find out the identity of the other party in time to avoid being deceived.

The second is to pretend to be “capable people”, such as some high-profile people who advertise their abilities and abilities, or those who are too enthusiastic and enthusiastic. They often emphasize that they have some “excellent qualities”, claiming to help solve problems and arrange various activities. Things are so easy and so on. In the face of such people, keep your eyes open and think twice.

The third is to pretend to be an intermediary, falsely claiming that he has various channels and resources, and can introduce good part-time jobs, tutors, or opportunities, etc., taking advantage of the victim’s eagerness to seek help. Once the victim is credulous, he will fall into the trap of the other party.

In addition, criminals will pretend to be workers in education, civil affairs, public security, e-commerce logistics customer service and other industries, and contact the victim by calling, texting, WeChat, etc., inducing the victim to transfer money, remittance, and commit fraud.

In fact, the fraud methods of most lawbreakers are not clever, and the main reason for being deceived is that the victims themselves lack self-prevention awareness. When people are involved in money transactions, they first think about two “what”:

One is “what identity”. First ask yourself, what is the identity of the other party, is it credible, really unreal? Is it the first time you have dealt with the other party, how to find out the other party’s identity information, etc.; then think about whether the other party really has a certain relationship with you If a person with such an identity connection is a stranger without any connection, then there is a high probability that he came here with a conspiracy. Even if it is a contact person or an acquaintance, it should be thoroughly ascertained whether the other party is the person or a criminal pretending to be the person. If the other party claims to be from a certain company or enterprise, be sure to find out the identity, qualifications and other relevant information. Relevant information can be queried through the Internet, through the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System and other means.

The second is “what reason”. Think about why the other party asks you to pay money or give property, and whether the reason is reasonable; then think about why you should do what the other party asks, and whether it is 100% necessary to pay the money requested by the other party , and after payment, whether you can get 100% of the “benefits” described by the other party.

All in all, there is no pie in the sky, and there is no free lunch in the world. We must keep calm and rational thinking at all times, recognize the fraudulent means of criminals, and effectively protect our own interests. (Tian Jing Han Lu)

