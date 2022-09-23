TORONTO, ONTARIO (September 23, 2022) – Today, Canada Goose released a global promotional video for the “Heart to the Boundaries” autumn/winter series shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz, and joined the female production team to pay tribute to women’s style.

This promotional film was shot in the northern highlands of Scotland, vividly presenting the stories of women who are determined to forge ahead and fearlessly pioneering, and convey the brand concept of “Boundless Hearts”. In the promotional video, the new women’s series is launched, and it also conveys the brand’s vision to expand more women’s categories.

Penny Brook, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Canada Goose, shared: “As a brand, we want to share inspiring and meaningful stories with our consumers, and we are very proud of this new campaign created by a team of women. We want to work with female consumers to forge ahead and move forward fearlessly, while maintaining style and function without compromise.”

Follow the camera as you take in the epic landscape of the Scottish Highlands, chasing unpredictable weather. Photographer Leibovitz captures the raw beauty of the people and natural landscapes in his signature personal style, as well as the performance and elegance of the products.

Almost all of the filming team members of the “Heart to Boundless” autumn and winter series promotional films are women, which highlights the female power condensed before and after the camera. The three featured women—actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model, musician and DJ Soo Joo Park, and model and actress Khadijha Red Thunder—are all inspiring with their stories of defying convention, breaking boundaries, and staying true to themselves.

CANADA GOOSE Canada Goose

Jodie Turner-Smith starred in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film “White Noise,” also starring alongside Bryan Cox in “The Independent.” Women of Color by Anne Boleyn. She supports Equality Now, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating long-term equality for women around the world by promoting the creation, revision and enforcement of laws.

“What I feel most strongly about is being true to myself and expressing that truth in everything I do,” Turner-Smith said. ‘ the meaning of the word. I think it’s generally seen as a choice – you can only choose to be a successful woman, or be a really good mom, either. And I I believe that women can fully express themselves and enjoy the joy of life while becoming mothers.”

As an Asian American woman, Soo Joo Park has been a model for fully supporting and advocating for diversity in the entertainment industry, and is actively involved in outreach projects while working with non-profit organizations such as APEX for Youth.

“I’m trying to be a responsible person who respects nature and others,” said Park Soo-joo. “For me, ‘Boundless Mind’ means being open to possibilities and exploring fearlessly. I feel myself And it did exactly that.”

An African-American advocate with Native American and Hispanic identity, Khadijha Red Thunder has worked to help address educational and mental health issues facing Native American reservation communities.

“My community means everything to me. From the day I could walk, I started dancing at powwow. Pawa rally,” Red Thunder said, “My tribe is the Chippewa Cree, and my grandmother is from Saskatchewan, Canada. I am grateful that I grew up experiencing such a beautiful, amazing culture. “

All three brand muses share their own stories of forging ahead and actively speak out for the underprivileged. They inspire women around the world to embrace their true selves and explore the great power that lies within them.

Canada Goose Canada Goose’s new autumn and winter series products continue the brand’s consistent high-end performance, aiming to inspire female consumers to move forward fearlessly. The new parkas, jackets, coats and vests combine elegance and performance with custom elements that encourage consumers to express their individuality.

The new autumn and winter this season is made of Ventera premium fabrics that are smooth, comfortable and soft to the touch. It combines clean lines with the brand’s iconic tones. The Marlow Parka, Marlow Coat and Rayla Vest are all fitted with detachable waistbands to fit the body shape, easily adapting to the wearing needs of different scenes, with the style you want. The Aurora Parka and Aurora Jacket are also made of Ventera, with wave quilting and an internal drawstring that accentuates the feminine figure. The Marlow jacket is framed in a streamlined fit with an internal drawstring at the hem for added warmth. The new collection is full of design ingenuity and comes in a variety of colorways, including classic black, navy blue, and soft moonlight lime and artemisia green to create different styles.

Canada Goose Canada Goose 2022 autumn and winter new products are now available in designated Canada Goose Canada Goose boutiques, Tmall official flagship stores, WeChat official boutiques and JD.com official flagship stores.