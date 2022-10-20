High-end functional fashion brand Canada Goose has teamed up with Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang and contemporary artist Xu Zhen to create a new joint series.Deconstructed tailoring and emphasis on functionality in the designIncorporating artistic elements, it launched 12 pieces of men’s and women’s clothing at a time.

The series takes the changes of the four seasons as the main axis, in addition to blending in the version Feng Chen Wang UniqueIn addition to the futuristic aesthetics, Xu Zhen’s works “Under HeavenThe artistic concept of “” was transformed into printing, and finally, with Canada Goose’s expertise in the field of functional clothing, he completed a new product under the agitation of the tripartite style. Among them, the outerwear items made of windproof, waterproof and tear-proof materials are particularly eye-catching, including Sence Light Downsuit,Mercer Down Jacket Deconstructed short down jackets, Carnaby Trench trench coats, Roebuck coats, and the “Black and White”Feng Chen Wang Journey Boots “boots also attracted much attention.

Canada Goose x Feng Chen Wang x Most of the products in the Xu Zhen Liancheng series can be disassembled into multiple parts, which not only have a sense of design, but also have a high degree of freedom in how to wear them. Yellow is worthy of reference and is expected to be 10 moon 20 in Hong Kong Canada Goose specialty stores, select partner stores, and Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang For sale on the websiteinterested readers must pay attention.