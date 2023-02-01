Home Entertainment Canada Goose launches second-hand sales platform | Canada Goose | Jacket | Retro_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Source: WWD

Looking to buy or sell a used Canada Goose coat or tracksuit?

Toronto-based lifestyle company Canada Goose is launching Canada Goose Generations in the U.S. today, an e-commerce platform that will launch later this year in Canada and eventually globally. The platform will allow consumers to buy and trade Canada Goose products loved by women, men, teens, kids and babies, maintaining high-quality products in circulation.

The brand’s 65-year-old vintage products will appear frequently, complementing consumers’ old goods and new products from Canada Goose. The site will feature 2,500 men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.

The e-commerce platform is first tested online.

The way it works is a two-step process: shoppers can shop for their favorite vintage and limited-edition products, or trade in their own Canada Goose products, on the relevant site. In the case of a trade-in, the clothes are quality-assessed and the customer gets a gift card to use in-store or online.

Currently, Canada Goose accepts outerwear and apparel for men, women and children, but not hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, masks, hood trim, home accessories or footwear. There is no age limit on this garment.

