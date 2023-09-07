Canada Goose Unveils First Wave of Joint Series with ROKH and Matt McCormick: A Blend of Urban Fashion and Outdoor Trendy Style

Canada Goose Unveils First Wave of Joint Series with ROKH and Matt McCormick

Last month, Canada Goose announced its collaboration lineup for the 2023 autumn and winter series, and now the outdoor apparel brand has officially released the first wave of its joint collection. Teaming up with Korean designer ROKH and contemporary artist Matt McCormick, Canada Goose is bringing a fusion of “urban daily wear” and “outdoor trendy style” to fashion enthusiasts.

ROKH, a renowned brand helmed by cutting-edge Korean designer Rok Hwang, is known for its elegant and timeless classics, conceptual deconstruction, and experimental styles. It seamlessly blends creativity into luxury women’s fashion, embracing an unrestrained attitude, exquisite craftsmanship, and intentionally crafted “imperfections” that make for an indispensable addition to any wardrobe.

On the other hand, American artist Matt McCormick draws inspiration from the complexities of American life and displays a multicultural style in his work. He channels the free-spirited and nostalgic essence of America through art, making it the core of his creations for each series.

For this joint collection, Canada Goose combines its high-end functionality from Canada, British luxury design influences from London, and the timeless style of classic American western wear. The designs in this collaboration draw from ROKH’s “Office Essentials” collection, with clean lines and silhouettes, while incorporating McCormick’s vibrant and contrasting landscape imagery alongside iconic Wild West heroes.

Some highlights from the joint series include the Lightweight Down Strap Trench Coat long profile windbreaker, the Cropped Down Strap Puffer short down jacket, and the landscape wool knitting series. These pieces perfectly showcase the fusion of functionality and fashion that Canada Goose is revered for.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration. Whether it’s the urban daily wear or the outdoor trendy style, Canada Goose’s joint collection with ROKH and Matt McCormick is set to capture the hearts of fashion-forward individuals looking for both functionality and style.

