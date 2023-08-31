Home » Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the United States
Entertainment

Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the United States

by admin
Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the United States

TORONTO (AP) — Canada this week updated its advisory text on travel to the United States to warn members of the LGBTQ+ community that certain states have passed laws that may affect them.

The Department of Global Affairs did not clarify what those states were, but advised travelers to check the local laws of their destinations before traveling.

“Since early 2023, certain states in the United States have enacted laws that ban drag queen performances and prohibit transgender people from accessing gender-affirming healthcare and participation in sporting events,” spokesperson Jérémie Bérubé said in a statement. a statement by email.

“Outside of Canada, the laws and customs regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics may be very different from Canadian ones,” the statement added. “This is why Canadians may face certain barriers and risks when traveling outside of Canada.”

The Campaign for Human Rights—the largest American organization dedicated to defending lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people—declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the country.

The black civil rights advocacy organization NAACP issued an advisory warning travelers to Florida about recent laws and measures promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, including ones that ban gender-affirming health care for minors, attack drag queen shows, limit discussion of personal pronouns in schools, and force people to use certain bathrooms.

In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a law that prohibits transgender people in public schools from using a bathroom consistent with their gender identity. Similar laws have been passed in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among other states.

You may also like

Anahí Opens Up About Her Battle with Eating...

200 years ago Beltrami at the source of...

MGM and Mayday’s Epic Outdoor Concert: An Unforgettable...

The silence of Cristina Kirchner

Remembering Freddy Cárdenas: Lead Singer of Celia Cruz...

Cucinelli, profit at +32%. Revenue estimates raised for...

Empowering Women: Kérastase Paris Unveils ‘Vitality Dialogue’ to...

Taking advantage of the opportunity

Manzanillo Orchestra Vocalist Brutally Attacked, Attacker Released: Outrage...

What is the climate like in Venice?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy