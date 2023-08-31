Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the United States

TORONTO (AP) — Canada this week updated its advisory text on travel to the United States to warn members of the LGBTQ+ community that certain states have passed laws that may affect them.

The Department of Global Affairs did not clarify what those states were, but advised travelers to check the local laws of their destinations before traveling.

“Since early 2023, certain states in the United States have enacted laws that ban drag queen performances and prohibit transgender people from accessing gender-affirming healthcare and participation in sporting events,” spokesperson Jérémie Bérubé said in a statement. a statement by email.

“Outside of Canada, the laws and customs regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics may be very different from Canadian ones,” the statement added. “This is why Canadians may face certain barriers and risks when traveling outside of Canada.”

The Campaign for Human Rights—the largest American organization dedicated to defending lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people—declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the country.

The black civil rights advocacy organization NAACP issued an advisory warning travelers to Florida about recent laws and measures promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, including ones that ban gender-affirming health care for minors, attack drag queen shows, limit discussion of personal pronouns in schools, and force people to use certain bathrooms.

In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a law that prohibits transgender people in public schools from using a bathroom consistent with their gender identity. Similar laws have been passed in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among other states.