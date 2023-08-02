Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau and wife announce separation

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey in May Photo: picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire | Jacob King

From BZ/dpa

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (51) and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (48) have announced their separation.

“After important and difficult conversations, we have decided to separate,” the two said on Instagram on Wednesday. “As always, we remain a family with a deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build together.” Above all, for the sake of their children, both asked that their privacy be respected.

The couple married in 2005 and have three children together – Xavier, born 2007, Ella-Grace, born 2009, and Hadrien, born 2014.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Justin Trudeau is a member of the Liberal Party and has been Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had long worked as a presenter on television and radio.

Topics: International Stars Justin Trudeau Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

