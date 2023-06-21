Home » Canadian plane detects noises in search of missing submersible
Canadian plane detects noises in search of missing submersible

by admin
A Canadian plane detected underwater noises while searching for a submersible that went missing with five people on board heading for the Titanic wreck, the US Coast Guard said.

As a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3, a maritime patrol aircraft, the search operation has relocated. The search had found nothing, but continues.

Rescuers are working against the clock because, even in the best of cases, the submersible could run out of oxygen by Thursday morning.

In addition to a deployment with international ships and planes, an underwater robot has begun searching in the vicinity of the Titanic and pressure was placed to bring rescue teams to the site in case the submersible turned up.

Three US Army C-17 transport planes have been used to fly commercial submersibles and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to participate in the operation, a spokesman for the US Air Mobility Command said.

