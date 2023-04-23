Canal C expands and reaches the entire country

The Cordoba channel, with 18 years of validity on television in the province, multiplies its audience with the launch of Canal C Argentina. This will allow you to reach the entire national territory through Flow.

It is a historic event for a cable signal from the interior of the country, which will also be the first to be created in Córdoba and transmitted in the 24 provinces plus Uruguay.

The arrival of Canal C Argentina comes to add a huge step in the television and digital ecosystem of the station, which is consolidated in its news site (www.canalc.com.ar) and in its social networks.

The most cordovan channel

Canal C Argentina reaches 398 towns and communes in Córdoba, becoming the local signal with the greatest provincial reach.

This new national challenge puts Córdoba television on a regional level and is associated with the exponential growth of the station in recent years, in which there was technological investment together with the substantial improvement of the productions that are broadcast on its screen.

It will be the means by which the people of Cordoba distributed throughout the country will be able to be connected with the daily life of the province, being informed through the most recognized journalists in the region.

What’s coming

Viewers from all over the country can enjoy Canal C Argentina on Flow’s 539 signal.

After this novelty, there will be changes in the programming, which will include flashes of national news and content of interest to audiences in the different provinces. In addition, new correspondents will be added to the already consolidated network of Cordovan journalists distributed in the departmental capitals that are part of the channel.

The presentation of Canal C Argentina took place on the terrace of the Capitalinas tower, with a special live program in which historical figures of the signal, authorities and businessmen were present. Everyone celebrated this challenge and a great opportunity to spread the voice of the people of Cordoba throughout the national territory.

Greetings

Juan Schiaretti, Governor of Córdoba

I want to congratulate the businessmen, the workers and all those who make it possible for the Canal C television signal to transcend our borders and reach the entire country. This demonstrates the capacity of our people.

It will surely generate more work, more investment and also more knowledge at the national level of what we Cordovans are capable of doing.

Congratulations and successes in this stage!

Martín Llaryora – Mayor of Córdoba

The Cordoba tune spreads and reaches the whole country. For this reason, I want to congratulate the authorities of Channel C and its technical, administrative and journalistic team.

18 years ago, the people of Cordoba witnessed the birth, expansion and development of the signal, until reaching this stage of consolidation with a programming that reaches 398 locations in the province.

Canal C is a true example of improvement and an important source of employment, with local productions, live broadcasts and a high-quality signal in HD, which will now offer rigorous information, news analysis and entertainment to the entire country.

The national coverage through Flow is undoubtedly a historical fact that deserves its recognition. The voice of Córdoba will be in the country and we should be proud to know that a very Cordovan channel can now be seen throughout Argentina. Congratulations Channel C!

José Aiassa – President of Canal C Argentina

It is a gigantic step and full of hope to be able to take our channel to the whole country and it generates a huge commitment for us, because we must qualify our content with everything that happens in each Argentine province.

As entrepreneurs, we are very proud to continue growing, assuming a new challenge that puts Cordoba television very high at a regional level, since it becomes the first national signal produced in Córdoba.

We thank Telecom for trusting in this project and we renew our enormous commitment to make Canal C Argentina the national communication vehicle, reflecting the province and the country on our screen.

Luis Schenone – Vice President of Canal C Argentina

Channel C Argentina is already a reality, which means the enormous pride of having achieved that a signal from the interior reaches the entire country. This is the product of a consolidated company, committed to its people and with great human resources that allow us to continue growing.

Today advertisers have the specific option of broadcasting their products throughout Argentina through our screen.a.

Jhon Boretto – Rector UNC

It is excellent news and a real pride for Córdoba that many more people have access to the quality television products generated by Canal C.

At the same time, it is a well-deserved recognition of its programming, always with a plurality of views, approaches and analysis, which contribute to the understanding of our increasingly complex and changing reality. Just as those of us in educational institutions prepare to face the uncertainties of these times, the contribution of media such as Channel C goes in the same direction.

I am glad that these good television practices can have visibility beyond our province. Congratulations to the entire Canal C team!

Pía Astori – President of the Mediterranean Foundation

Congratulations to Canal C for this great achievement, federalizing ideas, contributing to the republican system and reporting with freedom and breadth of approaches.

This great step is the product of the sustained growth of the signal in these 18 years of life and the work committed to the people of Cordoba. Congratulations Channel C!

Manuel Tagle – President of the Córdoba Stock Exchange

I want to congratulate Canal C for its trajectory and growth. It has become the first sign of the interior that is nationalized and is a source of pride for its managers and for the people of Cordoba.

It managed to expand its prestigious and balanced programs, helping to dispel the confusion that today invades a large part of society, and that prevents Argentina from finding the path of growth and social well-being.

The intolerable inflation, poverty and financial insolvency of the country represent a great challenge that we must solve urgently. Changing the course towards economic freedom and respect for institutions is essential to reverse this picture of the situation.

