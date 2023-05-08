Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is key to be able to speak”

Cande Tinelli spoke openly about her eating disorder in intruders. Marcelo Tinelli’s daughter confessed that she is struggling with bulimia and stressed the importance of being able to talk about mental health and receive support from the family.

“I have had a disease for quite some time, which is bulimia. I did it because I thought it was good to show that it happens to me too. Also being able to tell it and that the subject of mental health is not a taboo. Let them be encouraged to speak,” said Cande.

In addition, the singer and designer spoke about her work projects and made it clear that she wants to return to music. About her possible participation in the dancing 2023He assured that it is not yet confirmed.

At another point in the interview, the notero wanted to know if Cande was in a relationship, to which she replied that she was single and that for the moment she wants to dedicate herself.

The 31-year-old has been very open about her struggles with bulimia, sharing her experience on her social media and advocating for greater mental health awareness.

“We all fake dementia, but a while ago I said it: anorexia and bulimia are very lonely diseases, and being able to talk is key. There, you accept it. The support of your family is important, ”he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

