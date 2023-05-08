Home » Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is key to be able to speak”
Entertainment

Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is key to be able to speak”

by admin

Cande Tinelli spoke openly about her eating disorder in intruders. Marcelo Tinelli’s daughter confessed that she is struggling with bulimia and stressed the importance of being able to talk about mental health and receive support from the family.

“I have had a disease for quite some time, which is bulimia. I did it because I thought it was good to show that it happens to me too. Also being able to tell it and that the subject of mental health is not a taboo. Let them be encouraged to speak,” said Cande.

In addition, the singer and designer spoke about her work projects and made it clear that she wants to return to music. About her possible participation in the dancing 2023He assured that it is not yet confirmed.

At another point in the interview, the notero wanted to know if Cande was in a relationship, to which she replied that she was single and that for the moment she wants to dedicate herself.

The 31-year-old has been very open about her struggles with bulimia, sharing her experience on her social media and advocating for greater mental health awareness.

“We all fake dementia, but a while ago I said it: anorexia and bulimia are very lonely diseases, and being able to talk is key. There, you accept it. The support of your family is important, ”he concluded.

See also  Kitty Spencer marries in Rome, party for 170 guests at Villa Aldobrandini

You may also like

How much did the euro blue close at...

Sound Dream Maker: Remaining Sound Weaves Happiness and...

San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its...

A mining tragedy in Peru illustrates the country’s...

to play with friends without installing anything, in...

Moria Casán questioned the recovery of Mirtha Legrand...

Patricia Bullrich denied the alleged cover-up of the...

The ENIM will have a fund of 500...

Techint firm auction for fleet renewal

The national electoral calendar: when and what is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy