Entertainment

Candice Swanepeol knows exactly how to make a lasting impression. On the cover of the Brazilian “Vogue” the South African gives everything and shows a little bit more. Because it’s not entirely by accident that her nipple flashes out.

With this cover, those responsible for the Brazilian “Vogue“-Issue very excited. But it also has its justification, after all, the supermodel is emblazoned Candice Swanepoel on the cover of the new March issue. And what a sexy picture that turned out to be! The South African supermodel bends casually and lets her mane flutter. And the look that Candice Swanepeol shows also plays its part in making the cover of “Vogue” a very special example.

Candice Swanepoel flashes nipples in photo on Instagram

Of course, you shouldn’t skimp on attention, which is why the “Vogue” cover naturally ended up on the magazine’s Instagram channel (see picture below). And there many a fan of Candice Swanepoel should be wide-eyed. Because on the cover picture, the 34-year-old launches a real nipple flash.

Also read: Super sexy on Jimmy Fallon! Shakira’s chest almost falls out

Pure excitement at Candice Swanepoel’s “Vogue” performance

In addition to the cover photo, the “Vogue” team also says with anticipation: “For “Vogue Brazil” the March issue is the counterpart to September in the northern hemisphere: a month in which the new collections come into the stores and a moment of extreme excitement at what lies ahead.” And who better to present these new collections than a real supermodel like Candice Swanepoel? Those responsible for the newspaper probably had this thought as well. It should pay off.

And if you can’t get enough of the “Vogue” shots, you should take a look at Candice Swanepoel’s Instagram channel. In addition to the cover photo, the South African shows other shots there and also provides a little look behind the scenes with a backstage clip.

