canned corn curd

I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this canned corn curau recipe. First, because it is VERY tasty, as well as super practical to make.

In addition, it is delicious not only cold, but also warmer. You need to test!

Super creamy, this canned corn curau is simply delicious.

easy corn stew

Undoubtedly, curau is a typical recipe from different regions of Brazil, served mainly during the June festivities.

Traditionally made from shelled corn on the cob, it is a recipe that, in its original version, requires a little more work (check out the traditional version here).

But if you, like me, love this dessert but are looking for an easier and more practical version, this recipe is certainly for you!

Curau or hominy?

First of all, it is important to make it clear that this sweet can change its name in some regions of Brazil. I grew up in RJ with Minas Gerais influences calling it curau, however, in the Northeast it is more common to be called canjica.

Even with different names, the basis is the same.

Which canned corn to choose?

Yes, we are going to use canned corn to prepare our curau, but I’ll warn you right away that it won’t be just any corn.

Forget the brine versions, in addition to having a more vinegary taste, they are not as healthy and are slightly salty.

That way, not only for this recipe, but for all the preparations you are going to make, always opt for the steamed or water version.

Learn how to make canned corn curau

Delicious, creamy and easy to make! This corn curau is the perfect recipe for those who love this dessert but don’t want to be too busy.

Ingredients

2 cans of drained green corn; 1 and 1/2 cup of milk; 200 ml of condensed milk; 1/2 tablespoon of unsalted butter; 1 teaspoon of cornstarch; powdered cinnamon to finish.

Instructions

Book some of the milk and dissolve the starch, set aside; Then, beat the corn and milk in the processor or blender until it forms a cream; Then, pass this cream through a fine sieve to remove the corn husk. It is possible to do without following this step, but your curau will not be smooth; Soon after, transfer this liquid to a pan and mix the condensed milk and butter; After mixing a little, take your pan to the low fire and mixing constantly, when it starts to boil, add the dissolved starch and mix until it starts to thicken well;

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

