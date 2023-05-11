Cannes Film Festival Official Screening Schedule Announces “Burning Winter” premiere on May 21 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Cannes Film Festival Official Screening Schedule Announces “Burning Winter” premiere on May 21
Netease Entertainment reported on May 11 It is reported that the official screening schedule of this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been announced. The two Chinese-language films “The Mistake by the River” and “Burning Winter” shortlisted for the Un Certain Regard unit will be held on May 20 and 21 (5:00 p.m. Beijing time) at Cannes Relay Premiere.
The film “Burning Winter” starring Zhou Dongyu was shortlisted in Cannes this time, which had a great impact on her career. Prior to May 1st, the box office of Zhou Dongyu’s starring movie “The King of the Sky” broke 10 billion, which made Zhou Dongyu the third female filmmaker with a leading role of 10 billion in the box office after Ma Li and Scarlett Johansson. , and is also the first post-90s female lead with tens of billions of dollars in Chinese film history.
