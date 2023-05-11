Cannes Film Festival Official Screening Schedule Announces “Burning Winter” premiere on May 21 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Cannes Film Festival

Netease Entertainment reported on May 11 It is reported that the official screening schedule of this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been announced. The two Chinese-language films “The Mistake by the River” and “Burning Winter” shortlisted for the Un Certain Regard unit will be held on May 20 and 21 (5:00 p.m. Beijing time) at Cannes Relay Premiere.

The movie “Burning Winter” is directed by Chen Zheyi, starring Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran, and Qu Chuxiao. It tells a story of three young people in the winter in the northeast border city. The film “Mistakes by the River” starring Zhu Yilong and directed by Wei Shujun is adapted from Yu Hua’s pioneering masterpiece of the same name.

“Burning Winter” and “The Mistake by the River”, as two Chinese-language films in Cannes, were shortlisted in the “Un Certain Regard” section of Cannes this time, which is a high recognition and affirmation of the two films. This unit is an important part of the Cannes Film Festival, aiming to showcase and encourage the works of emerging directors, as well as original and innovative films.

Starring at the box office

The film “Burning Winter” starring Zhou Dongyu was shortlisted in Cannes this time, which had a great impact on her career. Prior to May 1st, the box office of Zhou Dongyu’s starring movie “The King of the Sky” broke 10 billion, which made Zhou Dongyu the third female filmmaker with a leading role of 10 billion in the box office after Ma Li and Scarlett Johansson. , and is also the first post-90s female lead with tens of billions of dollars in Chinese film history.

