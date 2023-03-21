CANNIBAL CORPSE: The forefathers of Florida death metal and arguably one of the greatest death metal bands of all time are coming on an extended European tour in 2023. The band is bringing their latest album “Violence Unimagined” (Metal Blade Records) with them! Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal) is now an integral part of the six-string.
DARK FUNERAL: The early 90’s is the most important period of the genre and since then Lord Ahriman has been circling his darkest circles. Dark Funeral have been an integral part of the Black Metal scene since then and rightly so are part of this strong package. There is also new material with “We Are The Apocalypse”. INGESTED: UK´s finest INGESTED are on board.
The Deathcore giant also has a new album out with “Ashes Lie Still” (Metal Blade Records).
STORM RULER: A fresh wind is blowing from the west, STORMRULER from the USA are there as an opening act! If you still want to follow the bands and watch the show all over Europe, you can find all tour dates here: 03/17/2023, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
18.03.2023, Lyon, New York
March 19, 2023, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
21.03.2023, Rennes, Antipodes
22.03.2023, Paris, Elysee Montmartre
March 23, 2023, Cologne, vinegar factory
March 24, 2023, Zurich, Complex 457
25.03.2023, Prague, Palak Akropolis
26.03.2023, Budapest, Barba Negra
March 28, 2023, Munich, Backstage Werk
March 29, 2023, Vienna, Arena
30.03.2023, Krakow, Hyde Park
31.03.2023, Leipzig, Hellraiser
April 1st, 2023, Kösfeld, factory
April 2, 2023, Berlin, Huxley’s New World
04/04/2023, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
05.04.2023, Stockholm, The Club
06.04.2023, Oslo, Inferno Festival Norway
07.04.2023, Götheburg, Pustervik
08.04.2023, Aarhus, Train
April 9th, 2023, Hamburg, Gruenspan
11.04.2023, Hannover, Capitol
12.04.2023, Leiden, Gebr. the Nobel
13.04.2023, Antwerp, Trix
14.04.2023, Strasbourg, The Dairy
15.04.2023, Geiselwind, Music Hall
16/04/2023, Lille, Le Splendid
18.04.2023, Bristol, O2 Academy
19.04.2023, Glasgow, Barrowlands
21.04.2023, Manchester, Academy
22.04.2023, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
23.04.2023, Nottingham, Rock Cityl