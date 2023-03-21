European Tour 2023; Under this simple title, something not so simple is coming your way in Vienna!



CANNIBAL CORPSE: The forefathers of Florida death metal and arguably one of the greatest death metal bands of all time are coming on an extended European tour in 2023. The band is bringing their latest album “Violence Unimagined” (Metal Blade Records) with them! Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal) is now an integral part of the six-string.

DARK FUNERAL: The early 90’s is the most important period of the genre and since then Lord Ahriman has been circling his darkest circles. Dark Funeral have been an integral part of the Black Metal scene since then and rightly so are part of this strong package. There is also new material with “We Are The Apocalypse”. INGESTED: UK´s finest INGESTED are on board.

The Deathcore giant also has a new album out with “Ashes Lie Still” (Metal Blade Records).



STORM RULER: A fresh wind is blowing from the west, STORMRULER from the USA are there as an opening act! If you still want to follow the bands and watch the show all over Europe, you can find all tour dates here: 03/17/2023, Barcelona, ​​Razzmatazz 2

18.03.2023, Lyon, New York

March 19, 2023, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

21.03.2023, Rennes, Antipodes

22.03.2023, Paris, Elysee Montmartre

March 23, 2023, Cologne, vinegar factory

March 24, 2023, Zurich, Complex 457

25.03.2023, Prague, Palak Akropolis

26.03.2023, Budapest, Barba Negra

March 28, 2023, Munich, Backstage Werk

March 29, 2023, Vienna, Arena

30.03.2023, Krakow, Hyde Park

31.03.2023, Leipzig, Hellraiser

April 1st, 2023, Kösfeld, factory

April 2, 2023, Berlin, Huxley’s New

04/04/2023, Copenhagen, Amager Bio

05.04.2023, Stockholm, The Club

06.04.2023, Oslo, Inferno Festival Norway

07.04.2023, Götheburg, Pustervik

08.04.2023, Aarhus, Train

April 9th, 2023, Hamburg, Gruenspan

11.04.2023, Hannover, Capitol

12.04.2023, Leiden, Gebr. the Nobel

13.04.2023, Antwerp, Trix

14.04.2023, Strasbourg, The Dairy

15.04.2023, Geiselwind, Music Hall

16/04/2023, Lille, Le Splendid

18.04.2023, Bristol, O2 Academy

19.04.2023, Glasgow, Barrowlands

21.04.2023, Manchester, Academy

22.04.2023, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

