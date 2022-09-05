Original title: Cannot read properties of undefined

Andy Lau will be 61 years old on September 27, and he is still full of charm. The concert was attended by 350 million people, and the number of fans exceeded 75 million, surpassing Liu Genghong’s 73 million.

Being able to be watched by so many people proves once again that Mr. Andy Lau is a forever superstar. Many fans who like him have expressed their wishes, including the post-40s, post-80s, post-90s, and post-00s. They all like Andy Lau because they watched his movies and listened to his songs. Therefore, Andy Lau is not a famous star. He is a superstar with works. He sang a lot of songs at the concert, all of which are familiar to everyone.

Interact with Andy Lau host David Lee and sing songs. They talk about Andy Lau’s family and his unknown life. When he was older, Andy Lau would accompany his parents to dinner, or wash their clothes, or chat with them. He is a very filial superstar. Of course Andy Lau will find time to accompany her daughter. Although he did not reveal more information, it shows that Andy Lau, like ordinary people, must fulfill his responsibilities as a son, father or husband.

Andy Lau's voice is still very good, very loud and well maintained. Although he is 61 years old, he looks in his 40s at most. Although he is not as handsome and unrestrained as he was when he was young, Andy Lau, who has entered the stage at the age of 60, seems more connotative and calm. He unloaded a lot of idol baggage and turned into a down-to-earth superstar. I didn't see part of the early stage of the concert, only the performance of the later stage, and heard Andy Lau's re-interpretation of those classic songs, including "Heart and Liver Baby", "Love You Ten Thousand Years", "Seventeen", "Every Day" Missing You, 0755-79000, etc. Andy Lau is one of the few stars who still maintains a strong creative power.

