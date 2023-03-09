Listen to the audio version of the article

Highway to danger zone. So sang Kenny Loggins in Danger Zone in the first Top Gun by Tony Scott, I’ll take you straight to the Danger Zone. Let’s start from here, with the exciting opening credits that follow those of 1986 and immediately deliver us into the hands of those two pilots, friends, who in the 90s definitively overthrew us in the highest rush of exuberance that only cinema knows stick up for. Commander Mitchell returns in extraordinary form, a Tom Cruise who makes the rule his highest ally for the demolition of the rule itself.

This is not an Oscar film

A man who defended this film so harshly that he didn’t bow to the heartbreaking fury of the pandemic, choosing to postpone its theatrical release for a long time to avoid platforms. He was right. He filled theaters around the world with a stellar box office that made history and brought people back to the cinema.Top Gun: Maverick – the sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski – has six Oscar nominations 2023, including best film, best screenplay, best editing, but there is someone who says: this is not an Oscar film. Why?

It literally flies. Shivering, hands sweat. Maverick is also a physical experience. For that time, other than that world, other than the magic generated by the group of the most qualified Top Guns, there is nothing else. The world is there. He weeps, laughs, fears, rejoices, hopes, dreams. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a predictable world, this too is beautiful, cinema does a great job even within the dynamics that make you fall into a certain ascent. With the awareness of the return.

Mav also and above all teaches his Top Guns to return: the mission is won when you have the ability to return, otherwise it is a failure. And isn’t that what Cruise did? He’s back, as strong as ever, even stronger. It tells us much more about friendship, love, values, limits than all those films that base their essence on the rules of doing well, respecting everything and everyone and communicating nothing, they pass on nothing. Cruise breaks the rules in film and in life, he gives us an hour and a half of pure emotion, he isn’t there and we are here, we are all together in a mission even greater than that of the Navy: we are believing into something. Yet, Cruise – despite this – is not nominated for best actor. What was he supposed to do more than that? What was not enough in the performance of a man who believes in what he does so seriously that he was the first to undergo extremely strict training for the authenticity of the shots? What more can a man do who has still and always known how to make us passionate about life and all its demarcations to cross in order to go higher and higher, giving us the very rare opportunity not to think, for a while, just to live.