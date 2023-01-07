[The Epoch Times, January 07, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Lu Haichao, the younger brother of Hong Kong artist Lu Haipeng, died suddenly in Guangzhou on the 6th at the age of 77. Mainland actress Hu Yanfen, who co-starred in “The Foreign Daughter-in-law Local Lang”, confirmed his death on Weibo that night. Although the cause of death was not disclosed, the “Netease” official account stated in the report that “it was suspected of being infected with the new crown.”

Hu Yanfen, who played the role of “Second Sister-in-Law” in “A Foreign Daughter-in-Law”, wrote on Weibo on the evening of the 6th: “It is with great sadness that I tell everyone that my Huada–Mr. I left us at 25.” When she posted a photo with Lu Haichao, she revealed that it took a long time to find two photos, and said: “I thought everything was still too late, and there was plenty of time. Our family members were formed by me. , Huada, Mada, Balada… Now there are only female relatives, only grief.”

Lu Haichao, who was born in Guangzhou in 1946, once played the role of Suber in “Foreign Daughter-in-Law and Local Lang”.

During his lifetime, Lu Haichao, Huang Junying, Yang Da and other famous comedians were called “Yangcheng comedians”. His son Lu Junyu (formerly known as Lu Ting) also developed in the entertainment industry. His wife Chen Xiaosha was a famous director of Cantonese opera. She died of cerebral hemorrhage in 2009. Now that Lu Haichao passed away, Hu Yanfen mourned, “Go and meet Sister Sha”.

As Hu Yanfen sent away Yang Da and director Lu Xiaoguang from the crew of “Foreign Daughter-in-Law and Local Lang” some time ago, the actor Gong Jintang who played “Kang Bo” in the play also passed away on January 1 this year. The sudden death of the tide made her sigh: “The drama “Outside” is too difficult, and I can’t hold it anymore!”

It is worth noting that Yang Da, a Chinese national first-class actor, and Lu Xiaoguang, the first-generation director of “Foreign Wife and Local Lang”, are all members of the Communist Party of China. The film crew led by Lu Xiaoguang has repeatedly staged plots that slander the Falun Gong group who practice Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance.

Since December 2022, the CCP virus (Wuhan Pneumonia) has ravaged the country at an unexpected speed, and a large number of “white lung” and other critically ill patients have appeared in many places. The industry is overwhelmed and on the verge of paralysis.

In this wave of epidemic tsunami, there is an obvious feature, that is, the CCP virus has a strong direction, as if it has eyes, and it goes straight to the CCP members and celebrities in the system. Celebrities and “artists”, CCP experts in academia, and “excellent party members” of the CCP from all walks of life, etc.

