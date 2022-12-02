Listen to the audio version of the article

«IThe fashion system has had a positive year, but 2023 is full of unknowns: from the recession in the United States and Europe, to China still at the mercy of the pandemic. There is also a need for a series of industrial policy measures to give a strong signal: we are an industry with a turnover of 100 billion that deserves to be put in a position to work well».

Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, thus introduces the list of priorities that fashion companies have put on paper for the Meloni government to implement a series of measures to support the sector.

President Capasa, you have drawn up a list of possible amendments to the maneuver and welfare is at the top of your requests. Because?

We have made a series of concrete requests that form part of the budget law. We’re going through a difficult time in general, but people are paying the price. We have therefore put measures that allow a certain group of workers to be able to face the moment with a little more serenity at the top of the list of priorities. An indirect way of touching the famous tax wedge.

That’s why you asked for the threshold for the tax relief of fringe benefits to be raised in the long term?