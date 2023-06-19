Capitanich, after the close of the elections: “We have been attacked and insulted in a very painful way”

The governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, said this Sunday night that his government was “attacked in a painful way”, after a Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections marked by the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski.

“Democracy is strengthened in Chaco in each election and each election is a message, which must be valued on our part, which will be to improve,” said Capitanich five hours after the close of the elections and while the slow vote count (with 25% of polling stations counted) awarded Juntos por el Cambio 2 points more than the pro-government Chaco Front.

The governor who is seeking reelection while his government is under scrutiny over the Strzyzowski case added: “We are people of flesh and blood, when they attack us it hurts. I have been vilely attacked, I have always had a heart attitude. In the next campaign, the candidates instead of attacking, that they dedicate themselves to proposing”.

Finally, he confirmed that his list within the Chaqueño Front won the PASO “with more than 99% of votes” and doubled “in number of votes the one that follows us, from Together for Change”, headed by Juan Carlos Polini.

At the close of the elections, Capitanich had won “a resounding victory”

Through a press conference that he gave at the Government House, Capitanich pointed out that “the elections were carried out with total normality”, at the same time that he remarked that it was “an exemplary democratic day”. Until 6:00 p.m., the estimated turnout of voters at the polls was 53.5%, according to the governor, data that reveals significant electoral apathy on the part of the Chaco population.

Although the first results will be known after 9:00 p.m., the provincial president, who is seeking re-election, anticipated that he won the primary of the ruling Chaqueño Front. The president competed in the internship of his space against Ismael Espinoza. “Within the Chaqueño Front we had a resounding victory, for which we appreciate the strong support,” he said.

“We do not have an analysis of the exit or electoral trends, but in the case of the Chaqueño Front, we have obtained a resounding victory within our space. That means a projection close to 98% (in favor of your list). We have had an opponent who I thank for his participation,” he said.

And he added: “We have obtained a resounding victory so that the formula Captainich – Rach Quiroga participate in the elections.

Capitanich was the clear favorite to be re-elected, and although within the Peronist internal he has a clear outlook, the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski at the hands of the Sena clan (which grew in recent years with provincial resources) rarefied the political scene and opens a question mark over what impact it will have in the future, taking into account that the general elections will only take place on September 17.

Asked about whether the low electoral participation was due to the provincial context marked by the Cecilia case, the governor dismissed it. “We have had a figure that is comparatively equivalent to previous primary elections,” he explained. “We have a forecast of, more or less, 53.3% of the total citizen participation, which is a figure similar to what we had in 2017 and 2915. The Electoral Tribunal, which is the competent body, will a detailed report in the next few minutes, but what I have to say is that it has been an election without major problems,” he said.

Capitanich’s inexplicable smile

In the Chaco PASO, 70 officialized ballots per municipality participated, as published on its official website by the Electoral Tribunal of Chaco. One of them included Emerenciano Sena, the leader of a powerful piquetero clan who was arrested along with his wife and his son for the disappearance of his daughter-in-law. However, at the press conference it was clarified that the votes in favor of Sena will not be counted.

“The Electoral Tribunal has ruled on the matter. The group asked us to exclude Sena, Obregón, Acuña and González. We, as the Electoral Tribunal, have decided to exclude these pre-candidates, but, given the proximity of the elections, we maintained the validity of the ballots: that is why they were in the dark room, but those people are not counted. In other words, it maintains its validity in relation to the other pre-candidates,” they clarified at a press conference.

