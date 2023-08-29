Capri Art*, rainbow lights at Villa Lysis for the gender avant-garde festival

A counter narrative to restore dignity to stories and characters discriminated against in their artistic production due to their gender or sexual orientation. With this goal, Villa Lysis a Capri will light up with the colors of the rainbow, symbol of the LGBTQ+ movement, on the occasion of the third edition of CapriArt* – Art as a gender claim.

The director of Capri Art* Mauro Gioia. To the side, the small square of Villa Lysis

Dal 7 to 27 Septemberthe festival curated by Mauro Joy includes four fascinating sunset events in the former home of the French baron Jacques d’Adelswärd Fersen, now owned by the municipality. Here the Parisian nobleman, affected by some sexual scandals, voluntarily exiled himself. Among precious marbles, opium fumes and boys of life, Fersen found refuge and lived a love story with Nino Cesarini until his untimely death. Over time, the villa became a meeting point for 20th century artists and intellectuals who helped to enhance its charm and legend.

Baron Jacques d’Adelswärd-Fersen (left) and Nino Cesarini

A place steeped in symbolismgiven that the Art Nouveau villa, designed in 1905 by Édouard Chimot, stands on land adjacent to the area where, two millennia ago, theRoman emperor Tiberius he had erected both Villa Jovis (or of Jupiter), which he called Villa Lysis. This reference is inspired by the dialogue Lyside Of Platowhich explored friendship andsame-sex love.

But which figures will be celebrated this year?

Edmonia Lewis she will be the muse of this third edition focused on the United States. The first black sculptor, she fled Boston during the Civil War and moved to Rome in 1866. Here she lived and collaborated with a group of female artists who they fought against the patriarchy both professionally and personally. Her story will be revived on September 9 thanks to the actress Ira Fronten in the titled show Wildfire.

Actress Ira Fronten

Another rediscovery of great political value is I Neoplatonici, a love story between two boys set in ancient Greece. This writing of the patriot and writer Louis Settembriniinitially presented by the author as a translation from the Greek, dates back to the second half of the nineteenth century. Discovered in the Naples Library in 1937, it was censored for forty years by intellectuals of the caliber of Benedetto Croce because it was considered “inappropriate” for the prestige of Settembrini himself.

Luigi Settembrini, Italian writer and patriot, author of I Neoplatonicipublished posthumously in 1977

It was only published in 1977, thus removed from its natural readers. The September 7ththe actor Maximum Greenish will present a reading of the work, accompanied by the notes of the harp played by Gianluca Rovinello.

The actor Massimo Verdastro

L’September 8th will be staged Garden Partya show inspired by Truman Capote. The art collective Kulturscio’k Of Alessia Siniscalchi will present an adaptation of the works Basque Coast e Kindred Spirits by the American writer, enriched by sound elements taken from various works and original music. It will be a critical look at the hypocrisies of the “society of appearances”.

The opening night of the September 9th will see perform caprilege Of The acidsa musical project by Margaret Laterza which explores the roots of the Capri area and the extraordinary fluidity of the myth of the mermaid.

Margaret Laterza

Finally, as usual, the festival will end on September 27th al Ignazio Cerio Center with a concert by the string quartet Happy Shadowan all-female ensemble from France and led by Beatrice Muthelet. In this third performance at CapriArt*, they will pay homage to the contemporary American composer Caroline Shawwinner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 and the Grammy Award for best contemporary classical composition in 2022. The musician’s work will be interpreted by the singer’s voice Noëmi Waysfeld.

Noëmi Waysfeld

Recognized by the Ministry of Culture as a theater festival benefiting from National fund for live entertainmentCapriArt* boasts the patronage ofUnr and the support of Capri town. The festival was born in 2021 with a special focus on the figure of the English journalist Henry Wrefordresident in Capri from 1842 until his death in 1892. His contribution to the pre-unification Italian political events and to the diffusion of a culture committed to gender claim it was the original nucleus of the festival.

