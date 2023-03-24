Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Friday, March 24, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Friday, March 24

You expect a quick resolution for a problem that is afflicting you and it does not depend on you. Be optimistic in the face of adversity.

Capricorn in health

Put aside those things or people that are already part of the past and that slow you down or get in the way. Live in the present.

capricorn in love

A wave of enthusiasm invades your love life but you still won’t be able to claim victory. You must conquer that person.

capricorn in money

Strike a balance between buying compulsively and saving for future expenses. Find the midpoints.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.