Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Friday, March 31, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Friday, March 31

Prosperity and emotions without truce, you will know how to adapt like never before to the times that run. Pleasant surprises for today.

Capricorn in health

The people who love you will be a safe harbor. Do not worry so much and avoid looking back because nostalgia will not help you much.

capricorn in love

You regain a friendship. Someone dear to you will openly oppose your opinions, but all will be forgotten.

capricorn in money

You will make last-minute purchases to be able to acquire the right gift. Possibility of finding someone who will be useful to you.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.