Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Saturday, April 1, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Saturday, April 1

Watch your steps, today someone you know will try to trick you and leave you perplexed or compromised.

Capricorn in health

Let your talents shine today, all eyes are on you. Your modesty will keep you in the shadows unless you step into the light.

capricorn in love

Those who already have a partner should pamper and take care of the relationship through celebrations, details, gifts and invitations.

capricorn in money

With a smile on your face and getting through the conversations, you will be able to make contacts that will further your ambitions.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.