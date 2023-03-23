Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Thursday, March 23, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Thursday, March 23

Alert sign. An unusual event helps you define your future. Your adventurous spirit will generate sentimental chaos.

Capricorn in health

Nervousness affects your health and your family relationship. Calm down, put a cloth in cold water and recover the calm so longed for by all.

capricorn in love

If you have been in a relationship for a long time and the routine has been warming the relationship, you will need to renew your old love rites.

capricorn in money

The financial crisis will lead you to take the bull by the horns. Emphasize the economic aspect and your personal development.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.