Captain America: A New Order Wraps Filming – Release Date Leaked

Marvel’s Captain America: A New Order Wraps Filming, Possible Release Date Leaked

Marvel is making a strong comeback with its upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus. However, the house of ideas has bigger plans than just streaming as they aim to regain momentum after a divided reception for phase 4 and the start of phase 5.

While Guardians of the Galaxy has paved the way, it is now up to projects like The Marvels and Captain America: A New Order to take the lead. Excitingly, the filming for Captain America: A New Order has just concluded, bringing us one step closer to its highly anticipated release.

The story of Captain America continues after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier introduced us to a determined Sam Wilson, taking on the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers bid farewell in Avengers: End Game. The events in this series are said to have a significant impact on the plot of the upcoming film, with some suggesting that the current series starring Samuel L. Jackson will provide important context.

With filming wrapped up, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of beloved characters and the debut of Harrison Ford as General Thunderbolt Ross. According to Collider and the film’s cinematographer, Kramer Morgenthau, the production of Captain America: A New Order is likely to be ready for its highly anticipated release date on July 26, 2024.

As Marvel continues to expand its universe on both the big and small screens, fans can look forward to more exciting adventures and new storylines. Stay tuned for further updates on Captain America: A New Order and other upcoming Marvel projects.

