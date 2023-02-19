Original title: “Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed to November 10 North American release

IT House News on February 18th, “Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster today, and announced that the release date will be postponed from July 28th to November 10th this year.

The new poster of “Captain Marvel 2” shows the three main actors,They are Captain Marvel Carol Danvers, Marvel Girl Kamala Khan and Spectrum Monica Rambeau。

The first part of “Captain Marvel” was released simultaneously in China and the United States on March 8, 2019. It tells the story of the pilot Carol Danvers looking for her past memories with the help of Nick Fury.

In June 2022, Marvel's new drama "Amazing Girl" will be launched on Disney+, telling the story of Kamala Khan after she gained superpowers. In addition, Spectrum Monica Rambeau originally appeared in the first "Captain Marvel" and the adult version appeared in "WandaVision", her mother was once Captain Marvel's best friend.

