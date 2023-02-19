Home Entertainment “Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed to November 10 in North America_Danvers_Story_Carol
Entertainment

“Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed to November 10 in North America_Danvers_Story_Carol

by admin
“Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed to November 10 in North America_Danvers_Story_Carol
2023-02-18 14:53

Source: IT House

Original title: “Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed to November 10 North American release

IT House News on February 18th, “Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster today, and announced that the release date will be postponed from July 28th to November 10th this year.

The new poster of “Captain Marvel 2” shows the three main actors,They are Captain Marvel Carol Danvers, Marvel Girl Kamala Khan and Spectrum Monica Rambeau

The first part of “Captain Marvel” was released simultaneously in China and the United States on March 8, 2019. It tells the story of the pilot Carol Danvers looking for her past memories with the help of Nick Fury.

In June 2022, Marvel’s new drama “Amazing Girl” will be launched on Disney+, telling the story of Kamala Khan after she gained superpowers. In addition, Spectrum Monica Rambeau originally appeared in the first “Captain Marvel” and the adult version appeared in “WandaVision”, her mother was once Captain Marvel’s best friend.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Shandong Province

See also  Science fiction blockbuster "Walking Chaos" releases a new poster Dutch brother becomes "humanoid barrage"_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

8 spring 2023 trends from New York Fashion...

Through the Lens: A glimpse into Jony J’s...

Clair Global ٶ Solid State Logic L650 ̨

Take the First Look at the Newest Olive...

Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by...

“Why My Boss Is That Way” ended perfectly...

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”,...

Today’s news “Lee Jong Suk admits to being...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy