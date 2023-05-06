Capture the audience’s heart with life suspense The director of “The Long Season” explains in detail the secrets of success in producing high-scoring dramas-International Online

Capture the hearts of the audience with the suspense of life The director of “The Long Season” explains in detail the secrets of success in producing high-scoring dramas

The web drama “The Long Season” that just ended has created a new round of ratings boom. This suspenseful life drama created by the original crew of “The Hidden Corner” also won a good reputation. It set the highest online review record for a domestic drama in 2023 with a score of 9.5, and has become the highest-rated work of a domestic drama in the past eight years. For director Xin Shuang, the audience’s love and affirmation moved the production team very much, and under his creative style of obsessing over details and somewhat perfectionism, everything seemed unsurprising.

The three timelines are the answer to each other’s riddles

“The Long Season” does not use a conventional narrative method. Even suspense dramas almost use flashbacks and interludes, but like this drama, it does not mark the time at all and only relies on the “silky” transition of the plot. “The Long Season” Season” is the first domestic suspense drama.

The whole play adopts three timelines of 1997, 1998 and 2016. It starts from the prosperous era in 1997. At that time, Wang Xiang (played by Fan Wei) was a high-spirited Huagang train driver, and Gong Biao (played by Qin Hao) ) is a college student who has just been assigned to the Huagang Plant, and Ma Desheng (played by Chen Minghao) is the heroic captain of the criminal police. When the timeline turned to 18 years later, Wang Xiang lost his wife and children and was trapped in an unsolved case. Ma Desheng was looking for a sense of presence in the old dance, while Gong Biao had already become a greasy middle-aged man with a big belly. How the murder case 18 years ago changed the lives of a group of people can be told as the flashback timeline unfolds.

In Xin Shuang’s view, adopting a multi-line parallel and intersecting timeline narrative method, “innovation is not for the sake of innovation”, is only because the script and story provide such a possibility. In his opinion, the timeline is one of the charms of this project. If you use sequential narration, it will not produce the current viewing experience.

Xin Shuang revealed that the poem written by Wang Yang in the play was written by Ban Yu, the literary planner of the play, which just represents the topic of the play. “The image of ‘snap fingers’ written in the poem actually represents the relationship between our three timelines. Each story line is like the ‘snap fingers’ of another story line. When several finger snaps resonate with each other , to complete the narrative. The three timelines are the riddle and the answer to each other. We will pay more attention to where to give the riddle and when to give the answer. After choosing these points, the story will truly be integrated.”

The quality of life serves the plot

“The Long Season” tells the story of Hualin, a small town in Northeast China. The actors Fan Wei, Qin Hao and Chen Minghao in the play all have a standard Northeast accent. In addition to the suspenseful plot, the protagonists have a lot of stories full of life details. The performance, due to its delicate texture and rich content, also adds a “life suspense” setting to the play.

“I didn’t deliberately make this show a comedy.” Although Wang Xiang, Gong Biao and Ma Desheng appeared in the play, the effect of comedy was natural, but Xin Shuang believes that this part was actually born in the Northeast. The characteristics of this land are not added. “Since we have chosen to tell the story of the Northeast, we will not deliberately avoid it. The language of the Northeast naturally has a sense of humor in it, and we don’t want to give up this part of its charm.”

In Xin Shuang’s view, the life-quality scenes help the audience enter the story more easily. It does not affect the suspenseful part and does not interfere with each other. “The core of this story is also to tell that Wang Xiang is trapped in the season of autumn. In a broader sense, the seasons are actually the cycle of four seasons, which implies a long life. We also hope that through Wang Xiang’s story, everyone can see More lives,” he said.

In Xin Shuang’s view, to deal with suspenseful crime stories in a relatively life-like way, at first it was really hoped to present “fresh things” to the audience, “but in fact we don’t want it to become a trend.” In Xin Shuang’s view, what the audience wants to see is always “newer things”. He does not want this style to be stereotyped, nor will he deliberately copy it in subsequent works. He sincerely said, “I hope there will be more new types and new styles.”

All staff “detailed control” to achieve rich content

Since “The Hidden Corner”, Xin Shuang’s team has been considered by the audience as a “detail maniac”, and this style has continued in “The Long Season”. The series is full of rich details from the soundtrack, pictures, props, and even the posters, which brings the audience a unique experience of watching the drama, and often feels the joy of “treasure hunting”.

Xin Shuang, who was born in a band, still used the same soundtrack team as “The Hidden Corner” this time, and pioneered the introduction of a song at the beginning of each episode. Whether it is the well-known nursery rhyme “Little Star” or the piano piece “Blue Danube”, there are unexpected effects in the play, and the audio-visual language brings subversive feelings. Xin Shuang explained that the introduction of the title song draws on the performance experience of the theater stage, “Sometimes a piece of music is used at the beginning of the stage play of a drama. It will be related to the theme and facilitate the audience to enter the story. .”

This kind of research spirit appears in every link of the series creation. Xin Shuang used the sound department as an example. It took six or seven months for the series to be mixed from sound design to recording. Even a door opening or closing sound took half an hour to complete. Adjust tone and volume. “It may be because each department has such a working attitude that the audience can feel our various handling of details.” He said frankly that these efforts have been seen by the audience, which moved the team very much. For all the main creators, for all work departments, thank our audience.”

Whether it is the cross-narration of the timeline or the ingenuity of the sound and picture, the main creative team believes that the audience is smart enough to perceive the intention of the main creator. Xin Shuang said bluntly: “We will not presume that the audience is not as smart as us. If there is such a presupposition, it is very arrogant. For the creators, we believe that the audience’s viewing volume and their experience in watching dramas are very important. Rich, so we won’t worry that the audience won’t be able to understand or keep up with the rhythm, and this will not become an obstacle to our creation.” (Reporter Li Xiazhi)