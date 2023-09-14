Capturing the Essence of Gua Ling: Exploring the Fantasy Blues in Charlotte Chen’s Latest Film

**Fantasy Blues of “Gua Ling” Directed by Charlotte Chen Delights Audience in Guangzhou, Guangdong**

Guangzhou, Guangdong – “Fantasy Blues of ‘Gua Ling'”, directed by Charlotte Chen, has captivated audiences in Guangzhou with its unique blend of reality and imagination. The film, which commenced filming on August 27th in Gua Ling village, Zengcheng District, takes viewers on a journey through the charming emigrant hometown of Gua Ling, offering a fresh perspective on its multifaceted nature.

Chen, who has only lived in Guangdong as an adult, aimed to represent the subtle charm of Gua Ling from an external to internal viewpoint. Through unconventional filming angles, the director expertly captures the essence of the village, highlighting its rich history and timeless beauty.

Throughout the filming process, Chen was pleasantly surprised by the natural performances of the cast, which often yielded spontaneous and magical moments. The director’s delight in expressing emotions that defy words through visual language was evident in the textured and visually stunning scenes that exceeded expectations.

One particular shooting day stood out, as the appearance of the dragon boat team, lion dance troupe, and Cantonese opera teacher added an unprecedented sense of novelty to the film. These scenes, evoking an air of mystery, drew both the characters and the audience closer, creating an enchanting atmosphere that lingers throughout the film.

“Fantasy Blues of ‘Gua Ling'” is a testament to the talent and vision of Charlotte Chen, who skillfully portrays the unnoticeable charm of Gua Ling and invites viewers to explore the rich cultural heritage of the village. Through her unconventional storytelling techniques, Chen brings Gua Ling to life, enchanting audiences with its beauty and allure.

The film is set to premiere in the coming months, and fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on this magical journey with “Fantasy Blues of ‘Gua Ling’.”

