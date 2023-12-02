Capturing the Heart and Soul of ‘Les Misérables’ through Music: The Premiere of the French Musical Concert Version in Beijing

The French musical “Les Misérables” made its stunning concert version premiere at the Tianqiao Arts Center in Beijing last night, leaving the audience in awe of its classic tracks and captivating performances.

In comparison to the more popular English version, the French version of “Les Misérables” is considered to be more faithful to the original work and its characters. The concert version retained the 1991 Paris version of the French musical, showcasing the loyalty to the original work in the performance.

The music of “Les Misérables” is truly a classic among classics, containing four major themes: “suffering”, “love”, “redemption” and “revolution”. The repeated reappearance and variations of these themes throughout the performance make it unforgettable and emotionally stirring for the audience, as seen in the dramatic singing that was full of emotions.

Presented in the form of a concert, the French version of “Les Misérables” in Beijing featured 38 selected songs from the original play, with almost no dialogue and relying entirely on songs to connect each other. Despite occasional flaws from the band’s performance, the concert version was not much inferior to the theatrical version, maintaining a sense of liveness and adding to the epic feel of the music.

“The music of ‘Les Misérables’ is worth listening to all the time. It will always sound good!” expressed one audience member named Ms. Wang. She was deeply moved by the performance, especially the aria where Javert committed suicide, which she found to be shocking and emotionally stirring.

The concert also showcased impressive lighting and stage design, with special lighting atmospheres designed for different plots, actors, and tracks. The lighting effects enhanced the mood, shaped the character’s heart, and assisted the story narration, adding another layer of depth to the performance.

Overall, the concert version of the French musical “Les Misérables” left a lasting impression on the audience, highlighting the timeless beauty of the classic tracks and the emotional depth of the performances.

