Capturing the Richness and Beauty of Middle-aged Women: A Review of the Musical ‘Beijing Story’

The musical “Beijing Story” sings the life of middle-aged women

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Wang Run) Yesterday, with the melodious melody of the curtain call “Story Beijing”, the second round of performances of the large-scale original musical “Beijing Story” ended at the Grand Theater of the National Culture Palace in 8 days and 10 performances.

As the first original musical in China with the theme of modern “urban stories”, the four big girls from Beijing have a joyful gathering 30 years later based on an agreement 30 years ago, showing the international Beijing and its The richness and changes of cities, times, and life moved the audience deeply.

The musical “Beijing Story” presents a series of stories about career, love, and life unfolded by middle-aged women for their 30-year appointment. The whole work not only retains the Beijing charm culture but also shows a strong sense of humanity. The warmth on the stage moved the audience, and the applause and cheers in the theater came and went one after another. The chief director of the play, Guo Zhen, uses the same layered time-space tone as a symphonic poem, with enthusiasm, delicacy, and unique expression techniques. Through many fashion elements and bold use of time and space, it presents the rich and diverse inner beauty of middle-aged women. Touching melodies, romantic colors, and performances of various styles make the whole work three-dimensional and full.

Screenwriter Li Yanan said: “Ordinary life is the most difficult to write, but in fact, this is the main part of our life. Creation is an emotional expression, and the inspiration comes from life, so after reading it, everyone may be ‘I have planted in the wound.’ I was touched by a poem like ‘Shanghuahua’ because I may have had a similar life experience.”