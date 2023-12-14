Caputo said that the energy subsidy scheme will be changed and that the measures “avoid a catastrophe”

The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, detailed the economic measures he announced on Tuesday. He maintained that 60% of the package has to do with reducing political expenses. He specified when the reduction in energy subsidies will begin to be applied and in what way. He also indicated that it is guaranteed that the payments to the IMF that expire this month will be met.

Regarding the questions that the fiscal adjustment will not be applied to caste, but to those who have the least, Caputo stated that “60% of the measures are reduction of policies.”

Regarding the increase in gasoline that occurred today, he said it was 37%, and then comes “a lower path, until March.”

He also spoke about the provisional regime. “The current retirement formula does not work,” said Caputo, and assured that it will be eliminated because if not “it collapses in four months,” so retirees are being “protected.”

In dialogue with TN, he announced that December inflation will be higher than that registered in November.

He said that what the president announced in his campaign is fulfilled, which is “zero deficit.”

He maintained that the markets responded positively this Wednesday because “they believe in the program.” He noted that there were “the same gap levels as in December 2019.”

“We are avoiding a catastrophe,” he noted and pointed out that the effort that people will make “will have meaning.”

Caputo explained the reduction of subsidies

He also referred to the reduction of transportation and energy subsidies. “The subsidies, that false populism is back, they make you believe that transportation is worth little,” he said.

And he added: “Why does my son have to have a transportation subsidy if my son can pay for it. “They are the ones who have the least who are subsidizing my son,” he said.

In addition, he announced that “the elimination of subsidies on electricity rates will start in February” and spoke of a modification of the scheme. “The most important thing is that the demand is going to begin to be subsidized,” he said. “With the same rate, we are going to give kilowatts to those who need it most,” he explained. Although he stressed that “it will depend on how good use the citizens make of that subsidy.”

He stated that the cost that people are said to pay “is the consequence of the economic policies of the previous Government. “That’s what happens when there are populist policies that don’t work.”

He assured that price agreements are useless. “They are policies that do not work, all that inheritance will be seen in the coming months.”

“Our policies are going to correct” these distortions, he stated.

“I announced things that I ideologically do not agree with,” he acknowledged and described that “the measures are temporary, the taxes are not going to stay.”





