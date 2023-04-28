Car Bomb – Live In Santa Cruz

Car Bomb sometimes had the best shirt design for the pandemic – their most recent studio album mordial fell because of this, however, at least in Europe around the tour presentation. Live in Santa Cruz in this respect, however, subsequently provides at least approximately a remedy.

On March 18, 2022 in The Catalyst Recorded by Santa Cruz (and then mixed and mastered by Johann Meyer), the set list of the Djent’esque chaos math coreers sticks relatively close to the one that was just played, even if the order of the individual numbers was mixed up , when the European tour had to be canceled in early 2020 due to the first lockdown in Germany: only the brilliant His Eyes and Spirit of Poison were meanwhile by the new entrance with Finish it and The Sentinel replaced.

In addition to these two songs by w^w^^w^w so only songs of the youngest two lined up Car Bomb-Studio albums back to back (namely, seven of Meta and five of mordial) together, which logically means a coherent descent into the laser battle and in view of such highlights as Blackened Battery, Hela or Secrets Within (with his ironic Country Roads-Twist as farewell) clicks the tongue. In addition, the melodic, cleanly sung passages (i.e. the band’s subjective Achilles’ heels) after a few initially slightly crooked attempts ultimately fit in much more harmoniously with the fireworks in the course of the show and trump in the stage presentation Gratitude, Dissect Yourself or Antipatterns even in the direction of an almost Puciato feeling.

The literally fleeting 53-minute show is rounded off by a really damn decent sound that gets the audience excited Live in Santa Cruz between the songs also moves into the foreground to create an adequate mood.

Which is why the recording is of course by no means an actual replacement for a tour to local areas – but fans can’t avoid putting one of the vinyl versions limited to 600 copies on their shelves, given the celebrated exceptional quality.

