Car Design Award, Ferrari dominates with the Purosangue

TURIN – The Ferrari Purosangue for production cars, the Genesis X Convertible for concept cars and again Ferrari for its design brand language are the winners of the Car Design Award 2023.

Created in 1984 by Auto&Design magazine, this award is considered the Oscar of world automotive design and counts on an international jury of specialized automotive journalists. The Car Design Award rewards the design team that has created a project and is assigned to three categories: production vehicles, concept cars and, since 2016, also the brand’s design language, which rewards those who have worked best on the consistency and transversality of the language formal on the entire product range. Ten finalists for production cars and concept cars and five for design language.

Among the production cars, behind the Ferrari design team for the Purosangue, in second place Toyota for the new Prius and third Jeep Avenger. It is the second consecutive year in which Ferrari has taken the first step of the podium for production cars after winning in 2022 with the 296 GTB.

“Extraordinary proportions for an SUV that appears more compact than its real size. Accessibility and habitability are at the top of the category, thanks also to an elaborate and aesthetically appealing door system. Unmistakably Ferrari, it stands out from all other high-end SUVs,” reads the jury’s motivation. The Purosangue is a revolution for the Maranello company: it is the first car with four seats and four doors in the history of the Prancing Horse, which escapes any existing category and creates a new reference in the international automotive panorama.

“We don’t limit this car to rigid categories – explains Flavio Manzoni – the Purosangue is the result of a mathematical equation, it took a long and difficult time to find the solution, but we succeeded”. This car “causes a surprise effect because it is athletic, slim, aerodynamic, accessible and with a spacious passenger compartment. It is almost an artistic composition, it is not style applied to mechanics,” adds Manzoni.





In the Concept Cars category, the prize was awarded to the Genesis team for the X Convertible, followed by the Hyundai N Vision 74 and the Dacia Manifesto.

With the X Convertible, which debuted last November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Genesis completes the trio of electric concepts that began with the 2021 X Concept and the 2022 X Speedium Coupé Concept. The X Convertible represents the latest evolution and the most complete of the language that Genesis has defined Athletic Elegance. which reflects the premium brand’s commitment to sustainable luxury and electric mobility. “Ours is a young brand, born just 7 years ago” says the head of design Il-hun Yoon, “in our range we have cars that express Athleticism with the sportiness of our SUVs and sedans and Elegance with the G90 flagships and G80. With these three concepts, however, we wanted to communicate the brand’s DNA in a more emotional way” adds Yoon. The essentiality and purity of the lines are fundamental elements of the project and on the cabriolet the oval of the rear mirror is striking, concave and intersected by the two parallel lines of the light clusters and represents a further challenge to fold the hard top behind the seats rear.

In the category Brand Design Language the prize went to the Ferrari team, with Kia and Hyundai second and third respectively. In the jury’s motivation “There is not a single Ferrari that has been less than splendid in recent years. Different design languages, but all distinctly Ferrari. The brand has managed to evolve and innovate without losing its identity, while opening a new chapter for independent model lines.”