Car market, growth continues in Italy: +20.5% in the first 9 months. Here are the 10 best-selling models

ROME – Positive balance for the Italian car market. In the first nine months of the year, sales of new cars achieved double-digit growth with an increase of 20.57% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching a total of 1,176,882 registrations in the January-September period. .

Below we report the top ten in detail for the period January-September 2023 with the related list prices (excluding any promotional campaigns).

1 – Fiat Panda (73,371 units)

Simona Alampi

Even in the overall first 9 months of the year, the queen of sales is still the Panda which registered 73,371 units, confirming itself at the top of the top ten. Flexibility and a wide range capable of satisfying different needs are its winning cards, as are the choice between bi-fuel petrol/LPG and mild hybrid engines with a power of up to 70 HP. A car with an “urban SUV” look (in the Cross version) that moves with ease in the city and on extra-urban journeys. The list price starts from 15,500 euros.

2 – Dacia Sandero (35,960 units)

The car from the Romanian company is used to top positions, and in this case the Sandero totals 35,960 units sold. Once considered a “Cinderella” of the automotive sector, today, thanks to the “success story” of the brand in the orbit of the Renault group, it has been able to conquer an increasingly larger share of the market. The car is available with a double version, namely the more discreet Streetway and in the Stepway crossover setup with petrol/LPG engines up to 110 HP. The list price starts from 11,500 euros.

3 – Lancia Ypsilon (33,657 units)

While waiting for the new Lancia range, the success of the Ypsilon continues, reaching third position in the ranking with 33,657 units registered. The favorite compact car historically appreciated mostly by women, continues to please thanks to a modern and fashionable “urban luxury” style, allowing a choice between different configurations with attention to detail and the efficient 70 HP mild hybrid and bi-fuel petrol/petrol engines. 69 HP LPG. The Lancia Ypsilon is on sale with a list price starting from 15,600 euros.

4 – Fiat 500 (28,232 units)

Immediately behind the podium is one of Fiat’s “evergreen” models, the iconic 500, which totaled 28,232 units sold, placing it in fourth place. The perfect car for urban mobility, it is appreciated by users of all ages thanks also to its low fuel consumption, in particular in the 70 HP Hybrid 1.0 version, a true model of efficiency. For those who love open-air driving there is also the convertible bodywork, to fully experience the beautiful days. The list price starts from 18,000 euros.

5 – Toyota Yaris Cross (25,698 units)

The “off-road” version of the popular Japanese compact car obtains fifth position thanks to the 25,698 units registered in the first nine months of the year. It pleases with its muscular crossover appearance reminiscent of its bigger sister Rav-4, maintaining space and comfort for passengers and luggage in 4,180 mm of length. The only engine available is the 1.5 hybrid petrol unit, with 116 HP of power, which can be combined with all-wheel drive. The Yaris Cross is offered with prices starting from 28,050 euros.

6 – Volkswagen T-Roc (24,857 units)

The compact SUV from Volkswagen ranks in sixth position with 24,857 units sold. Available in a petrol version with three different engines, 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0, with three and four cylinders, with power between 110 and 300 HP. The T-Roc can also be chosen with two 2.0 Tdi turbodiesel, four-cylinder engines offering power of 116 and 150 HP respectively. Attention to detail, well finished and also available with 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive, the T-Roc has a list price starting from 29,900 euros

7 – Jeep Renegade (24,542 units)

The “made in Italy” Jeep bestseller totaled 24,542 units sold in the January-September period, obtaining seventh place in the ranking. The popular off-road model offers four types of fuel, namely petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid/petrol and mild hybrid/petrol with displacements between 999 and 1,598 cc and power between 120 and 241 HP. For the Jeep Renegade the list price of the entry level version starts from 26,300 euros

8 – Dacia Duster (23,397 units)

The Sport utility vehicle for all budgets, Dacia Duster, gains eighth position with 23,397 units sold. The good success of this popular model from the Romanian company, the second in the top ten, is due to the good quality/price ratio for a solid and spacious car with the raised stance typical of off-road vehicles, and to petrol, LPG and diesel engines with up to 150 HP. To tackle off-road routes with ease, an all-wheel drive version is also available. List prices starting from 14,350 euros

9 – Ford Puma (23,025 units)

Although it is no longer a recent novelty, the Ford Puma reaches ninth position in the ranking with 23,025 units registered in the first nine months. A success mainly due to the original crossover silhouette, complete equipment, space for passengers and luggage and the lively engines, petrol and mild hybrid petrol. The more powerful 1.5 three-cylinder EcoBoost version with 200 HP is capable of pushing the car up to a maximum speed of 220 km/h. The list price of the Ford Puma starts from 23,900 euros

10 – Renault Captur (22,444 units)

The top ten for the January-September period closes with Renault Captur, a compact SUV from the French brand which totals 22,444 units sold. The latest generation stands out due to a more aggressive and slender look combined with traditional habitability. The infotainment system with Easy Link and digital instrumentation with a large 10.2-inch display is also appreciated. The choice of engines ranges between petrol, LPG, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid units with a power of up to 159 HP. The list price starts from 22,250 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

