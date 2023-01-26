MILAN – Market still in crisis, in 2023 registrations will not go beyond one and a half million in Italy, road safety, the Italian vehicle fleet is among the oldest in Europe, and the transition to electric, which in Italy risks being a chimera. These are the three emergencies that the car experiences nationwide according to the Centro Studi Promotor of Bologna.

In Milan, the number one of the centre, Gian Primo Quagliano, presented the situation at the thirtieth annual conference. In 2023, car registrations will not go beyond 1,500,000, with a drop of 21.7% compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019. On the other hand, in 2022 1,316,702 cars were registered in Italy, “a level equal to that of 1978”, Quagliano denounces. The increase in the average age of circulating cars is embarrassing: in 2007 in Italy it was 7 years and 6 months, in 2021 it rose to 12 years and 2 months against 10 years and 5 months in France, 10 years and one month from Germany and 10 years from the United Kingdom.

“The reluctance or impossibility to use public transport services that emerged during the pandemic has led many people, who could not afford to replace their cars that had long since reached the scrapping age, to continue using them with serious consequences also for emissions into the environment and for safety”, says Quagliano. Two elements that open a reflection on how the Meloni government can and must intervene to further revive the market and above all induce people to change their car. Compared to 2022, there are around 250 million euros advanced. Money that should now be redistributed.

The funds allocated this year, only for endothermic engines with low emissions (range 61-135 g/km of CO2) are running out rapidly: from the 150 million available in just over a fortnight, almost 100 million have been used. A few million have been committed to full electric cars and plug-in hybrids. “It means that these are ineffective incentives – says the president of the Centro Studi Promotor – just as those adopted in 2022 were not effective.

For traditional cars with low CO2 emissions, funds are rapidly running out: it is necessary not only to refinance them, but also to increase the amount which is 2,000 euros”. And then the others must also be remodeled, raising the spending ceilings and limits for companies that are a perfect channel for the purchase of electric cars and plug-in hybrids: “To make these bonuses effective, the constraints must therefore be eliminated and that it is expected that the incentive can be requested by any subject and for any low-impact car”.