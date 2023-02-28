ROME – The dream did not last long. After witnessing a comforting drop in car theft between 2020 and 2021, the phenomenon returned to the limelight in 2022, recording a +4% compared to the previous year. And the most targeted were SUVs, Sport Utility Vehicles, with a 47% share of the total number of stolen vehicles.

According to the analysis conducted by “Stolen Vehicle Recovery 2023” and managed by the LoJack Observatory, a company specializing in telematic services and the recovery of stolen vehicles, the activity focused on 5 Regions, which together are the scene of over 9 thefts out of 10: Campania (33%), Lazio ( 24%), Puglia (21%), Lombardy (12%) and Sicily (2%).

In the Center and South, two different dynamics have strengthened. In Campania the so-called “return horse” remains widespread: stolen cars are returned to the owner only upon payment of a ransom. In Puglia the cars are instead disassembled for the sale of spare parts. If the car is not recovered within 12 hours following the theft, often only the carcass of the vehicle will be found, stripped of all the valuable components.

“As also emerges from the data of our Observatory, this criminal business has now regained vitality and the particular focus on SUVs also confirms the ability of criminal organizations to follow market developments and make the most of the connectivity of vehicles, even to steal them in a few seconds, without leaving any traces”, explains Sandro Biagianti, LoJack Security Director. “Last year, thanks to our technology and the field intervention of our team alongside the police forces, we concretely contributed to the recovery of around 2,250 vehicles for a total value of over 106 million euros.”

But which are by far the most stolen models? Here are the top five: 1. Fiat Panda; 2.Toyota RAV4; 3. Fiat 500; 4.Fiat 500X; 5. Jeep Compass

Here are the Top five of the most stolen SUVs: 1. Toyota RAV4; 2.Fiat 500X; 3. Jeep Compass; 4.Jeep Renegade; 5.Peugeot 3008

The top five of the most recovered models:

1.Fiat Panda

2. Toyota RAV4

3. Fiat 500

4. Launch Ypsilon

5. Jeep Compass