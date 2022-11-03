Artistic concidences at the Ogr. The first: Ludovica Carbotta’s exhibition “I come from outside of myself” opened at Binario 2 (until 6 November). The artist wondered what form a European Pavilion could take in an international event, what values ​​should it represent: could it, like a pavilion of the Venice Biennale, function as an “embassy”, guarantee rights? If so, which ones and to whom?

Carbotta has devised a proposal for an ideal pavilion: not a stable building, which contains people, but a potential space, which can be “contained”, a fragile, mobile, recycled plastic architecture that passes from hand to hand, Country to country. After the launch phase in Turin, the pavilions will begin to circulate, giving rise to other opportunities for debate: on 17 November they will arrive in Rome on the occasion of The European Pavilion in Rome.

At Binario 1 on Friday 4, from 6 to 10 pm, opens “Rhamesjafacoseyjafadrayton”, the first solo show dedicated to the American artist and director Arthur Jafa from an Italian institution. Commissioned and produced by Ogr with the Serpentine of London, curated by Claude Adjil and Judith Waldmann with Hans Ulrich Obrist, the project was born from an idea of ​​Amira Gad and is conceived by the artist for the spaces of Binario 1 as a single large installation. On display are some of the artist’s most recent works, never exhibited before in Italy.

Arthur Jafa’s practice encompasses films, artifacts, and happenings in constant research on Black culture in the United States. Made in over three decades, Jafa’s multidisciplinary works challenge some dominant cultural assumptions on identity and racial themes through experimental and immersive cinematic experiences. At the 58th Venice Biennale, he received the Golden Lion for best artist.

A recurring question guides his artistic practice: how can media, objects, static and moving images convey the power, beauty and alienation of American black music? An investigation to which the title of the exhibition also alludes, citing the names of three electric guitars: Arthur Rhames, Pete Cosey, Ronny Drayton. On the evening of the opening, from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am, musical performance with the jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran, the cellist and composer Okkyung Lee and the bassist Melvin Gibbs. The exhibition is open Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 8pm until January 15, 2023. All with free admission and free while seats last.