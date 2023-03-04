Products belonging to the advertising campaign of Cardi B and Offset combined with the popular fast food brand have been opposed by restaurant owners.

It is known that husband and wife Cardi B and Offset have combined fast food giant McDonald’s in a campaign called “Famous Orders” to bring special meals in collaboration with many celebrities. However, this handshake with two stars in the Rap music industry received a backlash from restaurant owners. They argue that the couple does not align with the values ​​of the brand.

According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 1,000 McDonald’s franchisees have refused to introduce Cardi B and Offset’s meals for fear of involving the couple, who are famous for their noisy private lives. In recent weeks, several restaurant owners have contacted the company directly to argue that the lyrics and lifestyle of the two rappers could damage their image. “family friendly” that the brand is building. Many even encourage colleagues to remove Cardi B and Offset related ads or products from the restaurant. Previously, a commercial that the two made was played during the Super Bowl 2023 sporting event.

Before the above information, McDonald’s side denied the information that the artist couple was opposed. The brand representative said that franchisee owners are very excited about the campaign in conjunction with Cardi B – Offset and give a lot of support. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer also noted that the partnership has brought significant revenue to the company. Before the couple Cardi B – Offset, this brand has collaborated with a series of famous artists such as Travis Scott, Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin or Mariah Carey.