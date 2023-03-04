Home Entertainment Cardi B and Offset’s ads were rejected because of notoriety?
Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset’s ads were rejected because of notoriety?

by admin
Cardi B and Offset’s ads were rejected because of notoriety?

Products belonging to the advertising campaign of Cardi B and Offset combined with the popular fast food brand have been opposed by restaurant owners.

It is known that husband and wife Cardi B and Offset have combined fast food giant McDonald’s in a campaign called “Famous Orders” to bring special meals in collaboration with many celebrities. However, this handshake with two stars in the Rap music industry received a backlash from restaurant owners. They argue that the couple does not align with the values ​​of the brand.

According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 1,000 McDonald’s franchisees have refused to introduce Cardi B and Offset’s meals for fear of involving the couple, who are famous for their noisy private lives. In recent weeks, several restaurant owners have contacted the company directly to argue that the lyrics and lifestyle of the two rappers could damage their image. “family friendly” that the brand is building. Many even encourage colleagues to remove Cardi B and Offset related ads or products from the restaurant. Previously, a commercial that the two made was played during the Super Bowl 2023 sporting event.

Image of Cardi B and Offset in the campaign in cooperation with the McDonald’s brand.

Before the above information, McDonald’s side denied the information that the artist couple was opposed. The brand representative said that franchisee owners are very excited about the campaign in conjunction with Cardi B – Offset and give a lot of support. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer also noted that the partnership has brought significant revenue to the company. Before the couple Cardi B – Offset, this brand has collaborated with a series of famous artists such as Travis Scott, Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin or Mariah Carey.

You may also like

Li Junhao-Yoona Lim’s new drama “King The land”...

Chiyoda Ku releases music video for ‘Deal With...

Pregnancy Program at Mayapada Hospital When Receiving a...

Bullying at School – Nyakrotun

Maraini on the Pasolini crime: “Now let’s find...

MMO “Black Desert” Steam is free to lock...

Tips for Dealing with Burnout through the #FullyForMothers...

[Review] SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil For Healthier...

CEO Challenges in the Coming Year, What Preparations...

Huang Haoran and his wife went abroad for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy