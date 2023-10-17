Cardi B Becomes the Latest Star in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Cotton Collection Campaign

Cardi B Joins Kim Kardashian in SKIMS’ Cotton Collection Ad Campaign

New York, NY – Cardi B has taken center stage in the latest advertising campaign of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS cotton collection. The campaign, directed and shot by long-time SKIMS partner Vanessa Beecroft, features a star-studded lineup including Nelly Furtado, SZA, Ice Spice, and Snoop Dogg.

Cardi B expressed her excitement about being part of the campaign, stating, “I have always loved the Cotton Collection from SKIMS. It is so sexy and gives me a sense of coverage when lounging around the house, but it is also very comfortable.”

The SKIMS cotton collection offers a range of fall-friendly colors, including deep sapphire blue, army green, stone Southern gray, and bone white. The collection includes ultra-soft leggings, deep V-neck bras, scoop neck bras, high-waisted briefs, and boxer shorts. It also features fitted T-shirts, long-sleeved dresses, slacks, tights, tank tops, and wool zip-tops for cold weather protection.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of Cardi B can get their hands on the new Cotton Collection products starting October 19th at 1 pm Eastern Time. The collection will be available for purchase exclusively on the official SKIMS website.

With Cardi B joining the SKIMS family, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the Cotton Collection. The combination of style and comfort in this line is sure to make a statement in the fashion industry.

Stay tuned for the launch of SKIMS’ Cotton Collection and be ready to grab your favorite pieces before they sell out.

