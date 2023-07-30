Cardi B Takes a Stand Against Concert Disruptions as Objects Thrown at Artists on Stage Continue

Title: Cardi B Reacts to Audience Member Throwing Drink at Her During Las Vegas Performance

Introduction:

In a disturbing trend that has plagued the music industry in recent months, artists have become victims of objects being thrown at them while performing on stage. The latest incident involves rapper Cardi B, who was targeted during her performance at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas. Upset by the incident, Cardi B retaliated by throwing her microphone into the crowd.

Incident Details:

Cardi B was in the middle of performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her, as captured in video footage shared on social media platforms. The rapper was seen being splashed with liquid before reacting swiftly by tossing her microphone into the crowd. Security guards immediately rushed to the stage to control the situation.

Second Incident:

In a separate incident, also captured on video, Cardi B was seen throwing her microphone at a DJ who allegedly cut her song short during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub the night before. It appears that frustration may have been building up for the rapper, leading to these actions.

Concerns Over Artist Safety:

The incident involving Cardi B adds to a growing list of similar incidents where artists have become targets of objects being thrown at them on stage. Other notable artists, including Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles, and Bebe Rexha, have also been subjected to such behavior, some even suffering injuries as a result. This alarming trend has raised concerns about the safety of artists during live performances.

Response from Other Artists:

Several artists, alarmed by the increasing incidents, have taken a stand against such behavior. R&B singer Monica and country star Miranda Lambert recently intervened during their respective concerts after witnessing inappropriate audience behavior. Monica’s response to an alleged assault on a female audience member at her Detroit concert garnered praise and attention on social media. Artists like her hope to foster a change in concert environments, which are increasingly being seen as potentially dangerous spaces.

Cardi B’s Representative Yet to Respond:

CNN has reached out to Cardi B’s representative for comment on the recent incidents. It is yet to be determined if the rapper or her team will take any further action in response to the audience member’s behavior.

Conclusion:

The incident involving Cardi B being targeted by a drink thrown at her during her performance highlights an ongoing issue faced by artists worldwide. Concert venues and event organizers must prioritize the safety and well-being of artists on stage to prevent further incidents. The conversation surrounding the need for a safer concert environment continues, as industry professionals and fans hope for a change in behavior and increased security measures.

