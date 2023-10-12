Carhartt WIP and New Balance Release Highly Anticipated ‘Sculpture Center’ MADE in USA 990v6 Joint Shoe

Carhartt WIP and New Balance Release “Sculpture Center” Collaboration Shoe

Carhartt WIP and New Balance have unveiled their long-awaited joint shoe, the MADE in USA 990v6 “Sculpture Center.” Originally teased at the end of last month, the collaboration has now been officially launched.

The “Sculpture Center” colorway, featuring a blend of brown and blue tones, has been meticulously designed to fuse the classic silhouette and functional design traditions of both brands. The shoe’s uppers are constructed using a combination of mesh, suede, and leather, creating a multi-dimensional texture with various shades of brown. Additionally, the collaboration showcases the brand logos on the tongue and insole, emphasizing the partnership.

Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6 “Sculpture Center” will be available for purchase on both the New Balance and Carhartt WIP official websites, as well as select retailers, starting on October 20th. The retail price for these highly sought-after kicks is set at $220 USD.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of either brand are advised to keep a close eye on the release date to secure their pair of the Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6 “Sculpture Center.” With its distinctive design and limited availability, these shoes are expected to sell out quickly. So, mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration.

