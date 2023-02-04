Oct 17, 2018
The American Catholic painter Carl Schmitt (1889-1989) made
fascinating innovations in the use of color. He wrote extensively
on the artist’s vocation, arguing for seeking holiness through
practicing one’s art rather than the other way around, and
advocating the three virtues of poverty, humility and purity as a
necessity for all artists to follow. He inspired artists in other
media, like Hilaire Belloc and Hart Crane. He did all this while
raising ten children. Andrew de Sa, the Creative Director at the
Carl Schmitt Foundation, educates us about this artist who was
content to paint in obscurity for God.
Links
Carl Schmitt Foundation https://carlschmitt.org/
Upcoming CSF Events https://carlschmitt.org/upcoming-events/
Andrew de Sa http://andrewdesaart.com/
Arlington Catholic Herald article about Andrew and the
Foundation
https://www.catholicherald.com/News/Local_News/Catholic_creators_to_share_methods/