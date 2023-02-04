The American Catholic painter Carl Schmitt (1889-1989) made

fascinating innovations in the use of color. He wrote extensively

on the artist’s vocation, arguing for seeking holiness through

practicing one’s art rather than the other way around, and

advocating the three virtues of poverty, humility and purity as a

necessity for all artists to follow. He inspired artists in other

media, like Hilaire Belloc and Hart Crane. He did all this while

raising ten children. Andrew de Sa, the Creative Director at the

Carl Schmitt Foundation, educates us about this artist who was

content to paint in obscurity for God.

Links

Carl Schmitt Foundation https://carlschmitt.org/

Upcoming CSF Events https://carlschmitt.org/upcoming-events/

Andrew de Sa http://andrewdesaart.com/

Arlington Catholic Herald article about Andrew and the

Foundation

https://www.catholicherald.com/News/Local_News/Catholic_creators_to_share_methods/