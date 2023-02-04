Home Entertainment Carl Schmitt, Painter of Vision–Andrew de Sa
Entertainment

Carl Schmitt, Painter of Vision–Andrew de Sa

by admin
Carl Schmitt, Painter of Vision–Andrew de Sa

Oct 17, 2018

The American Catholic painter Carl Schmitt (1889-1989) made
fascinating innovations in the use of color. He wrote extensively
on the artist’s vocation, arguing for seeking holiness through
practicing one’s art rather than the other way around, and
advocating the three virtues of poverty, humility and purity as a
necessity for all artists to follow. He inspired artists in other
media, like Hilaire Belloc and Hart Crane. He did all this while
raising ten children. Andrew de Sa, the Creative Director at the
Carl Schmitt Foundation, educates us about this artist who was
content to paint in obscurity for God.

Links

Carl Schmitt Foundation https://carlschmitt.org/

Upcoming CSF Events https://carlschmitt.org/upcoming-events/

Andrew de Sa http://andrewdesaart.com/

Arlington Catholic Herald article about Andrew and the
Foundation
https://www.catholicherald.com/News/Local_News/Catholic_creators_to_share_methods/

See also  'King Of The Hill' character Bobby Hill opens pop-up store

You may also like

Acedia, the Forgotten Capital Sin–RJ Snell

Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann...

Newman’s Idea of a University–Paul Shrimpton

How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse...

Talking A Capella with VOCES8’s Barnaby Smith

The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue–Basil Cole, O.P.

Always Wanted to Study the Great Books? Here’s...

An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy–Samuel Hazo

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 29 – Catholic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy