Carla Bruni wears jewelry in Cannes, and Nicolas Sarkozy, convicted, an electronic bracelet

Carla Bruni wears jewelry in Cannes as a model for a famous high jewelry brand. While in Paris, Nicolas Sarkozy must wear an electronic bracelet after a confirmation has been made sentence for corruption and influence peddling.

In Paris, Sarkozy and his defense lawyer. He was convicted but will appeal again.

A French appeals court determined that Nicolás Sarkozy must comply one year home detention, wearing an electronic bracelet. In addition, the former president of France was prohibits holding public office and voting for three years for seeking favors from a French judge. Likewise, Jacqueline Laffont – Sarkozy’s lawyer – assured that she will appeal this ruling before the Court of Cassation, the highest appeal body in France.

The other cause that will have Sarkozy before the French justice.

The court that sentenced Sarkozy said that Sarkozy and his former lawyer at the time –Thierry Herzog– set up a “corruption pact” with Judge Gilbert Azibert, to get and share information about an investigation. Already in 2021 and for this reason, the former French president He had received a sentence of three years in prison, of which two years were suspended, but one year was reconfirmed in the present ruling. And that is why You must wear the electronic bracelet and you will not be able to leave the property you occupy in Paris or the one you define as your domicile.

The investigation leading to this conviction Sarkozy was as follows: the former French president had two telephone lines he owned tapped. And in the wiretaps it was discovered that he had bought a third line in 2014 under the name “Paul Bismuth”. Through that telephone number he communicated with his lawyer Thierry Herzog, and with the material obtained in the listening, the first sentence of 2021 was reached. In addition to Sarkozy, there were also similar sentences for Thierry Herzog –who will not be able to practice law for three years–, and judge Gilbert Azibert, who was disqualified from holding public office.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Carla Bruni present as a model for a premium jewelry store.

While the current lawyer for the former French president prepare the appeal, Sarkozy will have another appointment with justice next November and it will be to appeal another sentence for the so-called “Bygmalion Case”. The French right-wing politician was sentenced to one year in prison because, according to the French prosecutor’s office, he would have doubled the legal limit of expenses in his re-election campaign of 2012. And to justify those disbursements, he would have used false invoices from Bygmalion, a public relations company.

What is the other legal case that complicates the former French president about.

Nicolas Sarkozy was president of France from 2007 to 2012, and the triumph of the socialist François Hollande cut short his re-election bid. But Sarkozy is not the only French president in having a conviction before a criminal court; Jacques Chirac – now a late French right-wing politician – received a two-year suspended sentence in 2011 for corruption: expenses for non-existent jobs when Chirac was mayor of Paris.

