Carlo Ambrosini, the historic cartoonist, creator of Napoleon and Jan Dix, has died

The cartoonist Carlo Ambrosini, beloved author of Napoleon and Jan Dix, but also of many adventures of Dylan Dog and numerous other books and volumes, has died at the age of 69. The announcement of his passing was made by Sergio Bonelli Editore, the publishing house with which he collaborated for a long time. Born in Azzano Mella (Brescia) on 15 April 1954, Ambrosini has been passionate about comics since he was a child. He attended art school and then the Brera Academy of Fine Arts with the idea of ​​dedicating himself to painting, and then turning to the world of illustration to make ends meet. His debut in the world of comics took place in the mid-70s, on the pages of the war series of the Dardo publishing house, but also on the publications of Ediperiodici and Editoriale Corno.

He also published a story with a medieval setting for the magazine “Il Mago” published by Mondadori, and it was thanks to that story that in 1978 he was included in the staff of “La Storia d’Italia a Fumetti” by Enzo Biagi, the original work encyclopedic published by Mondadori with the texts of the great journalist. However, it is Ambrosini himself who indicates his true debut as a “comic book artist” as the release of “Pellerossa”, number 26 by Ken Parker, published in January 1980 by the then Cepim. In the following fifteen years he created another ten books of the character created by Berardi and Milazzo, but found the time to create, on the pages of “Orient Express”, the medieval Nico Macchia, who survived the same magazine and saw the conclusion of his adventures published by Glenat in France before in Italy. Ambrosini was among the first designers to join the staff of Dylan Dog, on which he made his debut in issue 15, “Channel 666”. Over the years, Ambrosini also began to write screenplays for the Nightmare Investigator until, in 1997, he became totally absorbed by his first personal creation at Bonelli: Napoleone.

Much appreciated by readers since its inception, Napoleone exceeds 50 issues every two months, remaining on newsstands for almost ten years. “The entomologist investigator” lives adventures strongly influenced by painting and a certain Central European literature, which makes him unique in the panorama of Sergio Bonelli Editore. Almost along the same lines, Jan Dix debuted in 2008, a series of which 14 issues were published. Alternating the tasks of writer with those of illustrator, Ambrosini continues to work mainly on Dylan Dog over the years, but also drawing the 2005 Texone, a handful of books of Le Storie (some dedicated to Napoleon’s return to the scene) and two recent volumes from the Il Confine bookcase series.

